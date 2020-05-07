‘Eat Up Queen’: Quad Webb Stuns Fans After She Reveals Her Weight

Believe it or not: Quad Webb recently revealed her weight in her latest Instagram post. While weight can be a touchy subject for most people, Webb-Lunceford seems to have no shame in her game. The reality star of “Married to Medicine” posted a video on Wednesday, April 6 that showed her frying up two pieces of hot chicken. In her caption, she shared that her Southern dish was so delicious that she was willing to indulge in all two leg quarters.

Webb, a native of Memphis, expressed that she was craving chicken from Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack. The restaurant, which is known for its ultra-hot chicken, is located in Nashville, Tennessee. Since the former “Sister Circle” talk show host was unable to travel to her home state, she decided to whip up her own. Standing at 5 feet, 4 inches, Webb explained that she weighs 125 pounds; implying that her figure wouldn’t suffer from her deep-fried cooking.

Quad Webb-Lunceford fried up two leg quarters of hot chicken. (Photo): @absolutelyquad/Instagram

In her clip she said, “Alright, Nashville hot chicken baby! Oh yeah, leg quarters today baby!” She moved the camera toward a pan filled with sauce. Then she stated, “and this is the sauce.”

Fans admitted that her Southern meal looked tasty, but most people appeared to be drawn to her weight.

“You’d be fine at 325. It’s not the weight, it’s the person. 💛”

“You know people skinny when they post their weight!!!! 😝😝😝😝😝.”

“Lordt 125 😩😩😩Jesus be a fence for me lol.”

“Girl 125?😳 Eat your chicken and put some meat on them bones!😂.”

“Well Quad 125 you can eat that whole platter of chicken.”

“Ok I need to drop 10 pounds to be at your weight.”

“125 and fine @absolutelyquad 😍😍.”

“Eat up Queen we only live once it is what it is big thighs or no thighs lml👊🏾.”

Quad Webb-Lunceford’s hot chicken (Photo): @absolutelyquad/Instagram

The author of “Cooking with Miss Quad: Live, Laugh, Love, and Eat” also explained in her caption that she does not typically eat fried foods. She shared in a 2019 interview with Upscale Magazine that she prefers to prepare meals with spices and herbs instead of salt. “The biggest thing for me when I cook is thinking of flavor,” she said. “It’s being able to marry the best herbs and sauces and spices together to really give you a nice explosion when you’re biting into that meal,” she explained.

Webb may be documenting her cooking on social media more often since her Atlanta-based talk show just ended its nearly three-season run on Friday, April 24.