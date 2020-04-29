‘Stick to the Dancehall Brah’: Fans Clown Safaree Samuels After He Attempts ‘Savage’ Challenge Dance

It looks like Safaree Samuels is back at it with his hilarious dance moves.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star decided to join in on the “Savage” challenge dance craze and show off his skills. He took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 28 and recorded himself attempting the steps to Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” song.

Samuels jumped twice before swaying his body and arms from side to side. He randomly kicked his leg up and began rolling his hands. He jokingly stated in his caption, “Everyone who did this challenge take note and learn from the goat!!.. lowkey this how y’all be looking tho 😂😂”

Safaree Samuels @safaree/Instagram

His questionable moves instantly brought on the fan feedback.

“Even I can dance better than that 😂😂 yoooo why Safaree so damn dumb! I cant with you!”

“😂 this the best one yet🤣”

“Ericaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!….🤣🤣 😂 no mon just stick to the dancehall brah 💯”

“🤣🤣 you’re such a dad. Love it. If your daughter was older she’d be like. OMG Daaaaaaad! Noooooo STOP!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 CUTE!”

” Those aren’t goat moves 😂😂😂ayooo u a fool bro 😭 im weak watching this”

“Fan di flies🗣”

Samuels’ hilarious dance post comes a few days after he and his wife Erica Mena made their first appearance on “LHHATL.”

The couple left fans in stitches after the “Hunnid” rapper posted a screenshot of their identical reactions to the latest drama on the show. Samuels took to Instagram on April 21 and wrote, “The face I make when I find out you ain’t click the link in my bio.”

Safaree Samuels and his wife Erica Mena @safaree/Instagram

Fans cracked up at the rapper’ s post, while others deemed him and Mena the perfect couple.

“Yo . I was dying last night. U and Erica made the show so hilarious. Best part of the show 🙌”

“Omg. Couldn’t wait 4 this meme 2 cum out. I was hollering during the episode 😄. This is why y’all make a good couple.”

“That’s the face you make when wifey bouts to beat someone TF down 😂”