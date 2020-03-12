‘That Glow Momma’: Fans Obsess Over Erica Mena’s Radiant Skin During Her Post-Pregnancy Workout

Erica Mena‘s snapback game appears to be strong. The model has been putting in work at the gym in the hopes of getting her pre-pregnancy body back. The former “Love and Hip Hop:New York” cast member has been documenting her hard workouts for social media users to see. However, fans are seemingly more impressed with Mena’s naturally glowy makeup-free face.

Mena took to Instagram to showcase her workout ensemble. The model wore a black Nike shirt along with a pair of black leggings. She held a blue kettle ball in one hand and rested her other hand on her hip. The star looked like she was about to get down to business and wore a red and black waist trainer to ensure she would sweat quite a bit in her midsection.

Erica Mena giving fans a look at her post-pregnancy body. @iamerican_mena/Instagram

Mena used her caption to tell fans, “It’s not about a snapback it’s about getting back to me!” Fans were proud to see the mother of two working hard to achieve her fitness goals naturally.

“Still glowing!! Sooo glad you’re not faking it like the rest of them. Taking your time to heal. Love this😩🙌🏽,” commented a fan.

“I like that you don’t wear make up to the gym. I don’t either. It is bad for you to sweat with make up on,” another said.

“You got some pretty skin,” a third user said.

A fourth fan said, “You look so good…😩 you look like a mommy, but the strong type LOL 😂; you look so refreshed and mommy happy 😊 I love it @iamerica_mena.

“That glow momma 🙌🏼everything,” a fifth said.

“Baby Where😍 ,” asked a sixth user.

Safaree Samuels with his baby girl holding his finger. @safaree/Instagram

Mena married rapper Safaree Samuels last October in New York City, and the pair welcomed their baby girl into the world on Feb 3. Samuels seemingly cannot stop gushing about how excited he is to officially be a member of the girl dad club. The model also has a son from a previous relationship.