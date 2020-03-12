‘Bow Come Get Ya Gurl’: Angela Simmons’ Classy Thirst Trap Has Fans Calling Bow Wow’s name

It looks like folks are still rooting for Angela Simmons and Shad “Bow Wow” Moss to rekindle their relationship.

The “Growing Up Hip Hop” executive producer posted a sexy image to Instagram on Wednesday, March 11 that showed her posed up on a sidewalk. She rocked a mini black dress that revealed her ample cleavage. She jazzed the ensemble up with a long orange utility coat, a camo green, cream and white bag and silver accessories.

Angela Simmons @angelasimmons/Instagram

Simmons sported her hair in loose ringlets and opted for soft makeup. Her IG caption read, “It could all be so simple 🧡” and gained 82,000-plus likes. Fans also mentioned her new rumored love interest, Bow Wow.

“Girl you look amazing!!!😘 @shadmoss Bow come get ya gurl she wilden”

“So damn gorgeous and love da coat! U inspire other women to be themselves in a world that everyone is doing work to their bodies. I will forever love u for that. Thanks Angela. 💕💕🗽🗽”

“Hey Angela i just wanted to tell you how beautiful and sexy that you are. And i also wanted to know are you dating bow wow”

“But you rather make it hard !! loving you is like a battle and we both end up with scars 🙌🏼 looking 🔥 sis”

“Looking good gang 🖤🖤 I swear Bow Wow better act right and not f–k up”

Simmons’ sexy post follows after she opened up about her current relationship with the “Shortie Like Mine” rapper.

Angela Simmons (L) spoke about the possibility of a relationship with Bow Wow (R) during a recent TV interview. (Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images)

On the March 5 episode of “GUHH,” the 32-year-old mother suggested she was open to dating Bow Wow again although their relationship didn’t work out in their teen years.

“Bow has definitely grown as a man,” Simmons said in her confessional. “You never know. Me and Bow may or may not date again. At this point, we’re just friends — so, we’ll just see.” Bow Wow deemed him and Simmons the current rendition of ’90s characters Martin Payne and Gina Waters.

The pair were never officially a couple while dating; they did, however, remain friends.