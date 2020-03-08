‘Martin & Gina’: Angela Simmons Says She’s Open to Pursuing Romance With Bow Wow

It looks like Angela Simmons and rapper Bow Wow could possibly become an item again.

The two “Growing Up Hop Hop“ stars attempted to date throughout their late teen years but never quite made it to the boyfriend-girlfriend stage. Simmons and the “Let Me Hold You” rapper have remained great friends since then, but they’ve also teased the idea of possibly dating again.

“106 & Park” hosts Angela Simmons and Bow Wow at 106 & Park studio on Sept. 30, 2013, in New York. (Photo: Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

On Thursday, Angela reposted a clip of the “GUHH” March 5 episode that showed her and Bow Wow at her brother JoJo Simmons’ wedding. The two pals seemed quite chummy together, especially after the former child actor put on his best impression of comedian Martin Lawrence.

The 32-year-old mother suggested that she wasn’t closed off to the possibility of getting back with Bow.

“Bow has definitely grown as a man,” she said in her “GUHH” confessional. “You never know. Me and Bow may or may not date again. At this point, we’re just friends- so, we’ll just see.”

Angela Simmons wrote in her caption, “What’s wrong with this man lol @shadmoss !!! Hahaha tune in tonight @guhh_wetv !! @jojo_simmons n @tanice___amira get married tonight @wetv !”

Bow commented under her post, “Martin and gina”

Bow Wow. @angelasimmons/Instagram

Fans of the couple had mixed reactions to the idea of Angela Simmons and Bow Wow possibly dating again.

“Yass I love ya get together!❤️ This man had me hollering at the TV, 😂”

“Why do good girls like bad guys, knowing that bad guys tell mad lies?🤣 Shoulda gave Romeo a shot. All Bow Wow gone do is let you down again. Yall girls stay loving them “bad boys” but it always ends the same smh”

“💙yall are so freaking great together hang in there with Bow and teach him how you like to be treated and maybe he will learn the right way”

“Angela Shad is NOT for you. He has shown you who he is. He belongs as a friend. However the MONOGAMY guy is a good look for you👏🏾”

On a recent episode of “The Real,” Angela Simmons reinforced her sentiments about again dating Bow Wow.

“Bow, I love him to death. I’ve known him since 17, and that’s my friend, and if something were to ever happen it would be what would happen. But for me, I’m chillin’.”