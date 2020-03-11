‘Sexy Mama’: Ciara’s Beauty and Baby Bump Slay Leaves Fans Wanting More

Ciara is clearly glowing.

The 34-year-old singer shared a few selfies and photos of her baby bump that left fans stumped. She took to Instagram on Sunday, March 8 and shared a snapshot of herself posted up inside of her bathroom. She wore a form-fitting black dress that hugged her body and bulging belly.

Ciara also revealed her new hairdo and color. She rocked sandy blond ombre tresses that fell just a little below her shoulders. The mother to be also sported a somber makeup look and bold red lippie.

Ciara @ciara/Instagram

The “1, 2 Step” singer panned the camera over herself and snapped a picture as she’s slightly bent backwards with her stomach out. She also posed with her hand over her belly.

Ciara @ciara/Instagram

Celebrating International Women’s Day, Ciara wrote in her caption, “Through every obstacle, challenge, and opportunity, I’m continually reminded that there’s absolutely nothing a woman can’t do or overcome. I’m so proud of US. #internationalwomensday”

Her IG followers clamored over her post and photos.

“😍❤️ Come thru baby mom you look wonderful Ciara you rock this baby belly. Loving the blond!”

“Sexy mama! ❤️ Just Pretty For No Reason!😍 Inspiring words from our prototype Ciara… Keep pressing forward with our heads up ladies! The World’s Pearl 🔥”

“Yes… so proud to see how really love changes a woman!!! She was amazing before..she Extraordinary now!!! #oneofthebestmom!!!#wiferyaround!!! Do your thing Ciara!!!”

“You are absolutely stunning pregnant your glowing.🔥❤️ This hair is everything on you!”

“I love you soo much ciara im vey happy for you and your husband. I pray you guys always be together. PS sho’ can’t wait til I get my color *sigh* 😏 “

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson flaunt their love and style for Tom Ford’s pre-Oscars fashion show. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson seem excited about adding another addition to their family. They announced the great news in January with a beach photo of the crooner showing off her bare belly in a bikini. She captioned the picture, “Number 3.”

The happily married couple welcomed their daughter Sienna Princess in April 2017. Ciara is also the mother of 5-year-old Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.