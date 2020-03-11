‘Sexy Mama’: Ciara’s Beauty and Baby Bump Slay Leaves Fans Wanting More

Ciara is clearly glowing.
The 34-year-old singer shared a few selfies and photos of her baby bump that left fans stumped. She took to Instagram on Sunday, March 8 and shared a snapshot of herself posted up inside of her bathroom. She wore a form-fitting black dress that hugged her body and bulging belly.
Ciara also revealed her new hairdo and color. She rocked sandy blond ombre tresses that fell just a little below her shoulders. The mother to be also sported a somber makeup look and bold red lippie.
The “1, 2 Step” singer panned the camera over herself and snapped a picture as she’s slightly bent backwards with her stomach out. She also posed with her hand over her belly.
Celebrating International Women’s Day, Ciara wrote in her caption, “Through every obstacle, challenge, and opportunity, I’m continually reminded that there’s absolutely nothing a woman can’t do or overcome. I’m so proud of US. #internationalwomensday”
Her IG followers clamored over her post and photos.
“😍❤️ Come thru baby mom you look wonderful Ciara you rock this baby belly. Loving the blond!”
“Sexy mama! ❤️ Just Pretty For No Reason!😍 Inspiring words from our prototype Ciara… Keep pressing forward with our heads up ladies! The World’s Pearl 🔥”
“Yes… so proud to see how really love changes a woman!!! She was amazing before..she Extraordinary now!!! #oneofthebestmom!!!#wiferyaround!!! Do your thing Ciara!!!”
“You are absolutely stunning pregnant your glowing.🔥❤️ This hair is everything on you!”
“I love you soo much ciara im vey happy for you and your husband. I pray you guys always be together. PS sho’ can’t wait til I get my color *sigh* 😏 “
Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson seem excited about adding another addition to their family. They announced the great news in January with a beach photo of the crooner showing off her bare belly in a bikini. She captioned the picture, “Number 3.”
The happily married couple welcomed their daughter Sienna Princess in April 2017. Ciara is also the mother of 5-year-old Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.