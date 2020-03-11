‘Naahhh it Speaks for The Doctor!!!’: Fans Seemingly Accuse Keyshia Ka’oir of Going Under The Knife Instead of Building Her Body Naturally

It’s no secret that Keyshia Ka’oir does not come to play when she steps out on the ‘Gram. The model’s sense of high-end fashion usually has caused fans to fall in love with her style. However, her recent beauty post has fans questioning if her body is 100 percent natural.

The star posted a picture of her dripped in a tan and red two-piece Gucci set with her bone-straight black hair hanging down her backside. She topped her glamorous look with a pair of clear oversized sunglasses. Ka’oir told fans, “The body speaks for the BRAND @kaoirfitness.” However, her snatched waist caused fans to believe that her body was not built through hard work, but instead through the hands of a plastic surgeon.

Keyshia Ka’oir flaunting her body on the ‘Gram @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

Social media users appeared to drag Ka’oir for claiming she received her seemingly perfect body through exercise.

“Naahhh it speaks for the doctor!!!,” a fan commented.

“I agree…I wish she would be just as honest about what work she has done as well,” said a second user.

“She is beautiful but at the same time it would be nice to hear the other side of it as well…does the body really speak for the brand? Think about it…if it did then there would be no need for the doctors…🤔….and if you are on strict diet and at the gym all the time then guess what you don’t need the products…to me personally this is false advertisement. I don’t know her personally but it does seem that she has done A LOT OF WORK…a lot,” a third fan said.

Keyshia Ka’oir posing in her workout clothes to showcase her new fitness product @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

Ka’oir launched her fitness line, Ka’oir Fitness, in 2013 after noticing her weight fluctuated between 130-155 pounds. She told fans she started testing products that would help keep the weight off. Since then, she has launched a Ka’oir Waist Eraser, which was originally designed to help people lose weight in the stomach area, so they are able to achieve a slim waist.

Keyshia Ka’oir showing off her fitness line @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

The model claimed her husband, rapper Gucci Mane, has lost over 70 pounds using her fitness products.