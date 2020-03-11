‘I Didn’t Know That Was You’: Malaysia Pargo Leaves Fans In A Frenzy After Posting a Picture Where They Seem to Barely Recognize Her

Malaysia Pargo recently flaunted her seemingly fit body on the ‘Gram. The reality star was posted up in the middle of her beautiful kitchen wearing a white blouse and a pair of tight black leggings.

Pargo sported a pair of stilettos to elongate her legs, and while her body appeared to look perfectly snatched, fans couldn’t stop staring at the model’s face.

Pargo could not think of a caption to upload her picture to the social media platform. She told fans, “I don’t have a caption….I’m in the kitchen!!! I guess 🤦🏽‍.” However, social media users were not concerned with Pargo’s pots and pans, they appeared to be bothered by the fact that they seemingly did not recognize her.

Malaysia Pargo showing off her fit body in the kitchen @malaysiainthecity/Instagram

“I don’t know what it is but you sure do look different in the face,” said a fan.

A second user commented, “I was thinking the same. Does not even look like her. #noshade 🙏🏿.”

“These eyebrows are too dark n harsh,” a third user said.

A fourth fan said, “You look older I didn’t know that was you.”

In spite of fans seemingly bashing Pargo for her appearance, other social media users gushed about how snatched her waist looked.

“I need those leggings sis… straight body goals 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾😍😍😍,” commented a fifth.

“The pots not banging but this body is….🔥,” a sixth fan said.

Malaysia Pargo wearing a pumpkin skin care mask @malyasiainthecity/Instagram

Furthermore, Pargo appears to be taking care of herself. She partnered up with the skincare line Urban Skin RX in the hopes of creating beautiful glowy skin for herself and to help others achieve clear healthy skin. In addition to taking care of her skin, Pargo spends most of her free time in the gym to maintain her snatched physique.