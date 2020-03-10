‘Friend Goals’: Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam Double Date and Fans Obsess Over Their Friendship

Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam brought in Paul Judge‘s birthday with a couple’s dinner this past weekend. Williams was booed up next to her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, while Sam was sitting next to Judge, her fiancé, at their private dinner.

The couples were dripped in all-black clothing — leaving fans in awe of their friendship. Williams posted the romantic photo on her Instagram page and told fans, “Doubles … lol still on my trini ish. Happy Birthday Paul “All black everything NWH!✊🏽”

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley (L) with Tanya Sam and Paul Judge (R) enjoying a double date in celebrationof Paul Judge’s birthday. @porsha4real/Instagram

Fans appeared to love their date-night looks and took to social media to seemingly drool over the couples’ friendship.

“Real friends 💯,” said a user.

A second fan said,”I just ❤️ the happiness and friendship between y’all!”

“Love these couples to death❤️,” another user expressed.

A fourth user said, “😍🔥🙌🏽Power couple goals!❤️❤️❤️ @itstanyatime @porsha4real.”

“Y’all better not let this show mess up y’all friendship. I’m loving this pic,” a fifth user commented.

“Friend Goals,” a sixth fan said.

Sam joined the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” in Season 11. The reality star was first introduced as a friend of the show after she frequently visited NeNe Leakes’ clothing store, Swagg. Leakes and Sam became friends, and Leakes introduced her to the rest of the cast members. Over the course of the seasons, Williams and Sam have developed a strong friendship.

Sam has been on the show for two full seasons, and while she is not a full-time cast member yet, she and Williams continue to vacation together. The two friends attended the 2020 Trinidad and Tobago Carnival in February and appeared to be living their best lives.

Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam posted up against the wall at the Trinidad Carnival. @itstanyatime/Instagram

The friends flooded their social media accounts with photos and videos of them dancing, drinking, and partying during the carnival.