‘What I Need’: Draya Michele Stops Traffic and Turns Heads With This Sexy Post

Social media users are feeling the heat from Draya Michele.

The former “Basketball Wives” star flossed her beauty and good looks all over social media this week. She took to Instagram on Friday afternoon and posted a gorgeous snapshot of herself dolled up from head to toe. She sported a form-fitting leopard print dress that hugged all of her curves, black over-the-knee boots and a long black coat.

Draya Michele. @drayamichele/Instagram

Michele jazzed up her fashion look with a pair of black sunglasses as she posed outside in front of an indistinct nighttime backdrop of cars and buildings. She captioned her image, “Never need a chick, I’m what a chick need. #ohpolly”

Her post garnered over 92,000 likes and mass of fan comments.

“You what I need 😩,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “You just so bombbbbbbb ugh 🔥😩 😍 we will chill one day I need that energy in my life . I’m putting it out thurrrr. Now universe make it happen!!!!!”

A third fan commented, “SALAYYYYYYY!!!!! That caption is everything. You look so amazing❤️”

Someone else remarked, “I’m what you need queen. your body is getting so good 😍.”

Despite Michele’s fans throwing themselves at her, the television personality suggested a few weeks ago that she’s happy being single.

The model split with her longtime fiancé, former NFL cornerback Orlando Scandrick, around last Christmas. She wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, “I have been single for the entire month of December, so if anyone has anything to say about me or the guy I used to be engaged to, save it. We don’t care. Merry Christmas.”

Michele and Scandrick initially began dating in 2013 and were off and on for years throughout their relationship. The ex-couple do share a son together, whom they welcomed in 2016.

Orlando Scandrick and Draya Michele at the ESPN’s Heroes at Espys pre-party at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

It’s not clear whether the pair will rekindle their relationship again, but fans seemed ready for Michele to move on.

“Such a huge step wishing you love and peace this year 😍,” a fan wrote at the time. “You deserve happiness”

“I’m glad she’s moving on,” another added. “Congrats on your new journey! Keep being great! #DrayaStrong.”

Someone else wrote, “Congratulations on your next chapter. You got this sis”