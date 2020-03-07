‘Don’t Lose No More Weight!’: Erica Mena Fans Urge Her to Stay ‘Thick’ In Latest Snapback Selfie

Followers of reality TV star Erica Mena are currently gushing over her thicker frame.

The “Love and Hip Hop: New York” actress gave birth a few weeks ago and she’s already flaunting her body in social media pics again. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself posing in a sexy cropped top and pant outfit that showed off her cleavage and midsection.

Erica Mena @iamerica_mena/Instagram

Mena captioned her post, “☺️ Taking my time but I’m coming back super strong.”

A slew of her fans expressed to the 32-year-old mother of two how amazing she looked, before encouraging her not to lose more weight.

“Your face is so full 😍😍😍😍 love it I like this thick version of you! You look fab hunny!”

“Always gorgeous‼️take the time you need 🔥🔥🔥 love you E ! Love the healthy look of the fullness of your face right now hun. 😊”

“U look perfect don’t lose no more weight ❤️”

“You truly look beautiful ❤ and snap back flawlessly those boobs are super full, i like this weight on you❤️”

Just last week, the model posted a full body picture of herself for the time since giving birth; garnered over 261,000 likes. She rocked a form-fitting corset and jeans, accentuating all of her curves. Clearly feeling herself, Mena’s caption read, “🥰 Breastfeeding does HER body good!”

Erica Mena @iamerica_mena/Instagram

Fans clamored over her image and doused her with flattering remarks.

“Dang, girl! Bounced back 💕,” a fan wrote at the time.

Another added, “I love that you are showing that your stomach is not perfectly flat after a baby, but you are getting there. You still look great.”

Mena and her husband, rap star Safaree Samuels welcomed their daughter on Feb. 3. They have yet to reveal their child’s name or what she looks like.

@iamericamena/twitter

When a Twitter user expressed their excitement about seeing the couple’s newborn daughter, Mena responded back on Feb. 25, ” Maybe one day but honestly don’t wait on it. Showing her isn’t part of our plan at all.”