‘Can I Marry U’: Alexis Skyy Stuns Fans With Sexy Photo and Barely-Anything-There Dress

Alexis Skyy strikes again. With another beauty pic, that is.

On Friday, March 6, she uploaded a photo of herself that shows her in a sequined dress that’s split into three pieces. Much of Skyy’s top and midsection is exposed in the pic, as well as some of her backside, due to the bottom portion of the dress being low-cut.

Alexis Skyy caused a big fuss after she shared a photo of herself in a sequined dress. (Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images)

Skyy is also wearing long straight black hair, which she touches with one of hand while giving the camera a look that could be classified as coy.

“Wow,” she captioned the photo, which received over 43,000 likes in just one hour.

@alexisskyy_ /Instagram



“Wow is right…❤️ so beautiful,” wrote one of her fans in the comments.

Meanwhile, another person called Skyy a “Work of art.”

“My baby mother 👅,” a third person wrote.

“💫⚪⭐Simply stunning ⭐⚪💫,” read a fourth comment.

A lot of women also let Skyy know how much they admire the pic, as well as her dress.

“Omg yass!!! I really want this outfit too!!!” one person stated.

Many of the comments left under that post mirrored those written on a separate pic that Skyy shared on the same day but a few hours earlier.

The photo shows her in a body-conscious gray dress, white sneakers, a dark-colored cap and a pair of big sunglasses that have rhinestones on the frames.

Skyy was in a store when the shot was taken, and there are three black bags at her feet.

“Retail therapy 😩😩😩Outfit,” she wrote in the caption.

“You my girl you just don’t know yet 😱,” one person let her know.

“Can i marry u please😍😍😘,” asked another admirer.

“😍😍😍 Your way to beautiful girl,” another fan relayed.