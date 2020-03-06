‘Wife Material’: Angela Simmons’ Two Piece Brings Out Her Swooning Suitors

Bring ’em out, bring ’em out! Angela Simmons summoned her suitors when she posted pics showing off her effortless style and class in a beige skin tone ‘fit.

In a series of six pics, the “Growing Up Hip-Hop” executive producer styled and profiled with a natural makeup look and her long black tresses cascading with wave-like curls over her shoulder.

Angela Simmons’ two piece ‘fit goes over well with fans ready to wife her. (Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

“That’s my wife/soulmate she just don’t know it yet… 😀♥️💫”

“Beautiful and smart = wife material”

“Will you marry me 😍😍😍,” read comments from male fans swooning over the 32-year-old.

Simmons’ uncle’s ex-wife and fashionista Kimora Lee Simmons even hopped in the comments to shower her niece’s ‘fit with praise.

“Yass!! Love this look!! You are GLOWING!!! #GLOWUP!! Love you! 😍😍”

The single mother of toddler son Sutton Joseph Tennyson entered the fashion industry as a designer more than a decade ago when she and her sister Vanessa Simmons launched their Pastries shoe line under Russell Simmons‘ Phat Farm imprint.

“We had a lot of young females tell us, ‘Because you and your sister started this line, we went out and we’re starting our own line.’ That was really touching,” said Simmons in 2015.

That same year she and U.S. Olympic track star Sanya Richards partnered to launch “Foofi and Bella,” a luxury faux fur line.

Since then her foray into fashion has expanded into her “Purpose I Am” app and merch line offering sweat suits, tops, bikinis, athleisure and more to empower women living and breathing their purpose.

“#PurposeIAm 💗 Purpose we are!! Strong woman! Walking in our Purpose!! We have Built up our minds, body, and souls…We are Built Not Bought! Beauty starts inside! Support the movement! Get your girls together!! Take pictures!!,” wrote Simmons on a photo promoting the line.