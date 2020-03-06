‘I Thought I’d Never See The Day’: Fans Poke Fun at Kandi Burruss for Finally Indulging in a ‘Lil’ Drinky, Drink’

Kandi Burruss appears to be living it up during her family vacation in Jamaica. On top of enjoying couple massages with her husband, Todd Tucker, the “Old Lady Gang” restaurant owner started turning up after she accidentally received an alcoholic beverage at her resort.

The reality star told fans she thought she ordered a “Virgin” Bob Marley drink. However, she was not aware that the frozen mix contained alcohol.

Kandi Burruss chilling in the pool with her husband Todd Tucker @kandi/Instagram

She posted this message on the ‘Gram to her fans, “I’ve been living my best life for the last few days. Funny story… so I was ordering “Virgin” Bob Marley’s. Little did I know they weren’t completely Virgin. They just didn’t add the extra shot of rum but the frozen mix already had alcohol in it. It was so sweet that I didn’t even taste the alcohol. I’ve been tearing them up! 😂 So I officially found a drink that I like I guess.”

Kandi Burruss posing with a Bob Marley alcoholic beverage in her hand @kandi/Instagram

Burruss, a reality star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has been very vocal about her decision to refrain from drinking alcohol. In the previous seasons of the hit reality show, she told fans that drinking was not her thing.

Fans took to social media to tease the singer about her decision to finally indulge in a few cocktails.

One user said, “Bout time @kandi s–t! Idk how you made it this long w/o alcohol lmao!”

“Not @kandi been sipping 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” said a second fan.

A third fan commented, “Whew! Finally found a lil drinky, drink🤣.”

“Wow I thought I’d never see the day that Kandi likes a drink☠️🤣❤️,” said a fourth fan.

Burruss and Tucker brought along their three children (Riley Burruss, Ace Wells Tucker, and Blaze Tucker) for their family vacation. The family is seemingly having the time of their lives. Burruss was spotted holding a crocodile on her shoulders during her stay at the Royalton Blue Waters Resort. The star also spent some time in the water with her three-month old daughter Blaze.

Kandi Burruss playing with her three-month-old daughter Blaze Tucker @kandi/Instagram

Her oldest daughter Riley has not been featured in any of the family vacation photos posted on social media. The singer jokingly told fans that Riley is avoiding them because she is on her senior trip and just wants to enjoy spending time with her friends.