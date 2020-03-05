‘Look How She Looking’: Fans Swoon When Gabrielle Union Shares Cute Video of ‘Shady Baby’ Kaavia Laying Her Edges

She may be small, but Kaavia James Wade is already mighty and learning the ways to take charge of her appearance starting with her baby hairs.

Gabrielle Union shared a quick video of the youngest Wade working with hairstylist Wankaya while on the set of ‘L.A.’s Finest‘ that has fans overtaken by the little one’s cuteness.

Kaavia James Wade is only one and already particular about her baby edges being laid. Photo: @Gabunion/Instagram

Set to the song “Beauty School Drop Out” from the 1978 cult classic “Grease,” the young daughter of Union and Dwyane Wade works to learn the best practices to lay her edges and ensure her curls are popping at their full potential

“@kaaviajames needs her own show cuz she sure as hell took over @lafinesttv!!! 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 #HairLove ❤❤❤ Kaav puts @hairbywankaya THROUGH IT! 🤣😂,” read Union’s caption.

“She really serious about lil taste of hair she got too! 😂😂😂 ,” wrote one person.

“Babygirl is too cute & so full of charm & personality ❤️”

“Look how she looking in the mirror to see if she doing right😂,” wrote another follower who was left cackling at the personality radiating from little Wade.

Since she slid into the limelight with her December 2018 birth, baby Wade has kept people rolling on social with her antics, adorable giggles and mean side eye that Union appropriately captions in posts dubbed “shady baby.”

Having a child of her own was one of Union’s most desired wishes in life, but it was a heartbreaking journey for years.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” said Union of her fertility struggles before she and her husband publicly announced they would take the route of surrogacy. “[We] remain bursting with love and ready to do anythings to meet the child we’ve both dreamed of.”

And that’s exactly what they did.

“Many nights I dreamed of what it would feel like to have a daughter — and this reality is wayyy better.”