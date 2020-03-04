‘Real MILF In Action’: Porsha Williams’ Revealing ‘Fit Has Fans Losing It

Porsha Williams is setting social media on fire with her “hot” looks.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star revealed some major cleavage on a photo she posted on Instagram Saturday. She took to her official Instagram page and shared an image that showed her wearing a cropped silver halter top and curve-hugging leggings.

Porsha Williams @porsha4real/Instagram

Williams also showed a picture of herself sporting a white bikini top with her breasts slightly exposed. She sexily posed with her hand on her hip and her mouth open. She wrote in her caption, “🇹🇹🔥” and tagged her geo-location as Trinidad and Tobago.

Her post garnered more than 96,000 likes and a swarm of compliments.

“Alright Queen P, you look fabulous hun💜 you do something to me everytime. Nice ole biddies!”

“She’s a brickhouse 😍🔥 I love this chocolate Queen and I’ll squabble any mofo that goes against her!”

“🔥 I hope you keep posting this Pretty pics, you Queen you so beautiful and thick nice combination”

“Wow a real milf in action 😍”

As of late, Williams has been posting images of her curvaceous figure. A recent post to IG shows her wearing a two-piece cropped shirt and skirt; it includes the caption“#Rhoa Aftershow 🔥 Pj Momma”

Fans flood her with flattering remarks.

“You look so pretty …you are one of my favourite ❤️🔥 !”

“Porshaaaa, guhllll, you not playing with ’em🔥 you looked so beautiful”

The 38-year-old mother talked about getting back in shape since giving birth in March 2019 to her daughter Pilar Jhena, whom she shares with fiancé Dennis McKinley.

She slammed snapback culture in an Instagram post last August and wrote, “Moms are badass don’t let anyone tell you different 💋. … I think social media has altered people’s perception of what moms look like. A lot of moms tell me how they get under handed compliments or jokes about their weight and it really affects them in a negative way. I just feel like we should be able to bask in motherhood and let our bodies naturally heal and evolve.”