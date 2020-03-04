‘Lips Are a Sin’: Angela Simmons Fans Deem Her a ‘Work of Art’ in Latest Beauty Post

It looks like Angela Simmons‘ curves aren’t her only asset. Fans are also obsessed with her “perfect lips.”

The “Growing Up Hip Hop” star showcased her beauty with a quick selfie she uploaded to Instagram on Saturday, February 29. The image showed her glammed up with a full face of makeup, including a bronze eyeshadow look and bold red lipstick.

Simmons posed for the camera with her hand on her chin and captioned her photo, “If I had to choose.. I’d choose you again 🥰♥️”

Her post gained 57,000-plus likes. Fans not only marveled over her beauty, but they also seemed captivated by her lips.

“Perfect lips!!! 👄 Dawn baby mother can u put u sexy lipstick all over my body🥛🤪 so in love Angela.”

“Them lips tho 🔥🔥 work of art!😍 So beautiful. And all bout ur bread as business woman. “

“Them lips are Perfect. That is your color!!❤️ if i had to choose… I’d always choose you 😘♥️ #soulmates #itsspiritual @angelasimmons.”

“Dem Eyes An Lips Wit Yo personality love it all 😘 I need you on my team.”

Simmons’ beauty post comes nearly a week after her former friend Romeo Miller blasted “GUHH” producers for trying to create “fake drama” between them.

The Feb. 27 episode of “GUHH” showed Miller leaving an event early perhaps to avoid contact with Simmons and her sister Vanessa Simmons. However, the “My Girlfriend” rapper set the record straight and addressed the scene. He called producers out over the direction he believes was taken with editing on the show.

West Hollywood, Calif. – May 22: Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller attend the premiere of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop Season 4” on May 22, 2018, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv)

“Literally was dealing with my auntie death and hopped on a plane right after this scene to make her funeral,” Miller wrote on Twitter Feb. 27. “Great editing tho. Was literally in and out and came to show love to Egypt for HER engagement. Yall gotta stop with the fake drama, but that’s why I left the show.”

Angela Simmons has yet to respond to Miller’s accusations against “GUHH.”

The two currently are on the outs. While filming the We tv series, Miller said he had to distance himself from Angela Simmons because of her thirst-trap photos. The mother of one claimed she was clueless as to why her long-time friend was mad at her, and said he stopped communicating with her altogether.