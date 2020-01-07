‘Plate of Perfection’: Angela Simmons Serves Up Pretty in Pink Vibes

Looking ever so classy and jazzy, Angela Simmons brought in the new year decked in a pretty-in-pink tulle dress that left fans raving over her appearance.

The photo posted on New Year’s Day racked up more than 59,000 likes and hundreds of comments from Simmons’ adoring fans. The 32-year-old beauty rocked the $80 SWTheBrand “Barbie Dreams Tulle” dress in bright fuchsia with pumps and jewelry dripping with diamonds. To set the look off just right, and show off her shoulders and bling, she wore her hair in a bob with just the slightest wave.

Simmons wrote in her caption, “Change clothes and go 🤗🎊 2020 💫.”

Fans raved over her latest sexy photo.

“Somebody ordered a plate of perfection”

“Dorothy Dandrige vibes”

“Come on wardrobe! 👏”

The single mother also shared photos of her and son Sutton Tennyson Jr. bringing in 2020. While the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star casually wore a nude bodysuit covered by a baby blue sheer cover-up and bunny slippers, her 3-year-old son is seen pushing his toddler whip without a care in the world.

Simmons’ captioned the raw moment “Mom Life in a NutShell … 💫 Right where I want to be this New Years 💫🎊😊”

If her choice of New Year’s attire and latest hairstyle are an indication of her 2020 mood, then it’s easily summed up in one word: BOLD.

2019 was a year of trials and tribulations for the New York native. Her ex-fiancé , Sutton Tennyson, was murdered in November 2018, leaving Simmons to carry the burden of grief through the holidays and into the new year. She also had to acclimate herself to taking on the sole responsibility of the child she and Tennyson shared. Add on a few rumored boos and a major falling-out with longtime friend and “GUHH“ cast mate Romeo Miller, and it’s likely that Simmons was more than ready to close one chapter and start anew.