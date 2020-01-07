‘Good Look!’: Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Amorous Couple Pic Derails When Fans Focus on Her ‘Milli Vinilla’ Hairstyle

It’s clear Ciara isn’t only known for her beauty, she’s also known for her variations of hairstyles.

The 34-year-old crooner took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a romantic couple pic of herself and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, cruising around together. The couple both wore black sunglasses and rocked boho-chic attire as they posed together for a selfie in a car.

“Love Ridin With My Honey ❤️,” Ciara captioned her post, one she put up the same day her husband led the Seahawks to a 17-9 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on the road at Philly in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

Ciara and Russell Wilson. @ciara/Instagram

Fans gushed over the couple’s pic together, while others became instantly distracted by the singer’s voluminous twists.

“Milli vanilli,” one fan commented, bringing up ’80s R&B duo Milli Vanilli.

Another added, “@ciara this is giving me #millivanilli vibes, girl you know its true! You two are starting to look alike ❤️”

“Love you both 😍❤️,” a third person wrote. “This is a dope photo giving me the 90s. Russ look like eazy ez”

“Lisa Bona and Easy E. ❤️ ,” said a fourth fan. “Loving the hair Ciara very boho style”

The Wilsons tied the knot in 2016 and share 2-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, who was born in 2017. Ciara also has 5-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she she shares with rapper Future.

Future and Ciara ended their engagement in 2014 due to the rapper’s alleged infidelity. It was also the same year they welcomed their son.

Russell Wilson, Future Zahir Wilburn, Ciara and Sienna Princess Wilson attend Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The “Promise” singer has talked about how much Russell changed her life for the better. She even penciled a sweet memo to her husband for his 31st birthday in November, writing, “I am incredibly grateful for you and proud of the Man you are continually becoming!”

She continued, “Every year literally gets better and better! I admire you in so many ways…The God In You, The Leader in you, The Husband In you, The Best Friend In You, The Father In You.. I literally have it all in you, and it’s the best feeling in the world! May today and this year be the best one yet for you! I can’t wait to see what more God has in store for you! I know it’s going to be amazing!! I love you to the Moon and Back!”