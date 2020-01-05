Let’s Go!: Laurence Fishburne to Executive Produce New Show With Teacher-Turned- Comedian Eddie B

Laurence Fishburne is executive producing a new project for ABC through his company Cinema Gypsy Productions, which was recently reported by Deadline.

The show will consist of half-hour episodes and star Eddie B, a former teacher from Houston, Texas, who achieved fame as a comedian after posting comedy routines on Facebook.

Laurence Fishburne (left) is executive producing a new ABC series starring the comedian Eddie B (right). (Photo: @eddiebcomedy/Instagram)

“They are talking about this year is gonna be a brand new year with a brand new focus,” says Eddie in one of the clips titled “What Teachers are Really Thinking.” “I’ve been here for five years, the only time I seen a brand new focus is when I went to the Ford dealership.”

Fishburne’s Cinema Gypsy Productions has an overall deal with ABC, and the show will be written by “Grow-nish” writer Richard Manus.

The veteran actor — who’s starred in films like “Boyz n the Hood” and “The Matrix” — is one of the executive producers on “Grown-ish” as well as on “Mixed-ish.”

He also executive produces “Black-ish,” which those two shows derive from, and he plays the role of Pops on that series too.

As far as the new show, Eddie B will play a boisterous, set-in-his-ways middle school football coach who, because of budget cuts, is forced to teach eighth grade to keep his coaching job. And the series will be based on his popular stand-up routines.

Meanwhile, Fishburne’s other projects include the series “Rendlesham,” which he’ll executive produce and star in, although a network hasn’t been named yet. Deadline calls the series a “UFO drama” based on a real-life incident that took place in 1980 at a U.S. air base.

The 58-year-old actor will also star in the drama series “#Freerayshawn,” which will be on the short-form mobile streaming service Quibi. It’s about a Black Iraq War veteran named Rayshawn James who gets set up by New Orleans cops on a drug deal.