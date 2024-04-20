Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Montana Sentenced to Two Years of Probation After Longstanding Anger Issues Caused Her to Strike an Officer

Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Montana Faces Two-Year Probation Sentence For Slapping An Officer Years After Disappointing The Actor With Her Porn Career

Montana Fisburne, daughter of A-list actor Laurence Fishburne, is still making headlines for her run-ins with the law. The latest snafu stems from a 2022 arrest when she reportedly publicly berated and slapped an officer in Broward County, Florida.

The 32-year-old was recently sentenced to two years of probation in connection with the offenses, according to US Weekly. The incident at the heart of the case was set in motion when she called authorities claiming that she was being stalked and threatened by an ex-boyfriend.

Montana Fishburne (left, with her mother Hajna O. Moss as a child, right, and with her dad Laurence Fishburne) has been sentenced to probation in connection with a 2022 battery on an officer incident. (Photos: @montanafishburne/Instagram)

When authorities arrived at the scene, Montana reportedly yelled “that no one helped her.” Her irate behavior included approaching officers despite being told “multiple times to back up.” She was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer, to which she initially pleaded not guilty.

However, on April 10, she reversed course and entered a no-contest plea. “There is no admission of guilt and no conviction, and the case will be sealed and put in the rearview. And young Ms. Fishburne will be able to move on with her life,” her attorney, Michael Grieco, told the outlet. He noted that her probation will conclude upon the completion of a 13-week anger management course.

The “Matrix” star has been estranged from his daughter since 2010 when she launched her short-lived porn career as “Chippy D” in Vivid Entertainment’s “Montana Fishburne: An A-List Daughter Makes Her XXX Debut“ video. The then-18-year-old reportedly only made $60,000 from the flick.

She didn’t speak to him for 3 weeks. That tells you something. Might pull a Montana Fishburne or a Williams sisters. These black celebrity daughters (and wives) are always known for spitting in the face of their hard-working famous back dads. https://t.co/ptAVeoXcks — Wiseman Jones (@Highwinds667) August 21, 2022

“I did talk to my father. He told me he was embarrassed by me. My mom just says, ‘I love you.’ We don’t talk about it every day. She wants me to be happy and doesn’t want me to get dragged into the dark side of porn,” she told Reuters after the film was released. That same year, TMZ claimed she was treated for anger issues at an inpatient facility, and by 2013, her adult film career had ended.

Her rap sheet of issues includes a 2009 arrest for alleged prostitution. She pleaded no contest and was required to fulfill 104 hours of work for the California beautification project, 15 days of community service, undergo HIV testing and STD education, as well as complete two years of probation.

The Montana Fishburne story was craaazy back in the day 😭😭😭 https://t.co/a2ehIG0lJ3 — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) December 3, 2023

In 2010, she was investigated after being accused of breaking into the home of a woman, believed to be the ex-girlfriend of Montana’s then-boyfriend, and beating her. Trouble arose again in 2017 when she was arrested for DUI and again in 2020 for the same offense. She currently works as a yoga instructor in Florida and considers herself a “student of life.”

The Oscar-nominated actor shares Montana and his son Langston, 36, with his first wife, Hajna O. Moss. He also has a second daughter, Delilah, 16, whom he shares with his actress ex-wife Gina Torres. Of his three children, Laurence said his youngest might be somewhat following in his footsteps, as she shares a love for theater.