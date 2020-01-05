‘Fairytales Do Happen’: Erica Mena Fans Brought to Tears After She Posts Safaree’s Proposal to Her

It looks like Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels‘ love story is one for the books.

The “Love and Hip Hop: New York” couple got engaged last year on Christmas Eve, and for Mena, 31, it was one of the happiest days of her life. This Christmas Day she took to Instagram and reflected on the day Samuels proposed to her.

She claimed the “Hunnid” rapper asked her mother, father and then-12-year-old son King Conde for her hand in marriage without her knowledge. He then planned for his proposal at her home in Atlanta with all of her friends and family present and asked her to be his wife.

Erica Mena. @iamericamena/Instagram

“One year ago today♥️🙏🏽 @safaree asked my son and mother for my hand in marriage,” Mena wrote via Instagram. “I swore for whatever reason I was getting a car because I was told to stay up stairs and get ready for a Christmas Eve ‘date night.’ My husband had thousands of rose petals along with candles all over my house. He put together every single detail. Down to have 112 singing our song ‘Crazy over you’ in the living room. Let’s never forget my own set of fireworks in my backyard. 🌹✨Here is a sneak peek of the most magical engagement ever✨.”

During the pair’s proposal video, a shocked Mena broke down in tears as Samuels waited for her to walk down the stairs of her home.

Fans gushed over Samuels’ proposal to his wife and flooded them with well-wishes.

“Wow!! This brought tears to my eyes!!! Safaree is so dope 😫😍🙌🏽💕🔥wow this was everything love you two together”

“Anyone that says this isn’t magical love is a hater! I never seen two people genuinely happy in a long time. Congrats you deserve it all Erica ❤️”

“Who’s cutting onions? Fairytales do happen. And marriage is work. But God it’s so beautiful to love unconditionally.👑 most beautiful proposal ever”

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels, recreating a famous red carpet pose by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. (Photo: @safaree/Instagram via 📸 @mr_guerra/Instagram)

The couple tied the knot on Monday, Oct. 7, exchanging their vows during a lavish ceremony. Their wedding will be shown on the current season of “LHHNY.”

The “No Regular Girl” rapper supposedly dropped nearly $500,000 on Mena’s engagement ring, which features VVS1/2 baguette diamonds surrounded by solitaire brilliant round diamonds and micro-pavé sides, Page Six reported. His wedding band set alone reportedly cost around $260,000.

Mena and Samuels are excited about welcoming their daughter into the world. Their unborn baby will be their first child together.