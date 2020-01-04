‘Please Come Back’: Kandi Burruss Birthday Ode to Sheree Whitfield Derails After ‘RHOA’ Fans Beg Her to Return

It looks like Kandi Burruss’ former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Sheree Whitfield is highly missed from the show.

Burruss took to Instagram on Thursday evening to celebrate Whitfield’s 50th birthday. She posted a throwback picture of herself and her former “RHOA” cast mate along with a sweet birthday message that read, “Happy Birthday @shereewhitfield!!!! I hope you are having the time of your life. You make 50 look so good! Give @shereewhitfield some bday love y’all! 🎂”

Kandi Burruss (left) and Sheree Whitfield (right). @kandi/Instagram

Clearly flattered, Whitfield replied under Burruss’ post, “Thank u so much, so sweet! 🥰😘”

Some fans gushed over Burruss’ birthday ode to Whitfield.

“That was sweet Kandi! Happy Birthday the original Bone Collector 🎂🎈 she looks amazing”

“You two are my faves! WHO GON CHECK HER?! Nobody, that’s who!! 😤 Happy birthday @shereewhitfield we stan an icon!!! 💯💕”

Others folks flooded Burruss’ post with comments about how much they miss Whitfield on the Bravo show.

“She looks so good sheesh rhoa needs to bring her back asap 🍑 the bone carriers”

“Sheree always looks good. Bring her back! They can keep Eva honey just bring the original bone collector back”

“Please Come back @shereewhitfield we miss you on the show 😞. Bring her back @bravoandy”

Sheree Whitfield. (Photo: @shereewhitfield/Instagram)

Whitfield officially left “RHOA” in 2018 after making her last appearance on the show during season 10. Folks speculated that she was fired from the Bravo series, but she quickly shut down those rumors by saying she declined the low offer amount presented to her.

“Currently living my best life… Was not interested in entertaining the low ball offer that was sent. Know ur worth,” Whitfield responded to a fan in her Instagram Story at the time when asked if she was coming back to “RHOA.”

Whitfield was one of the original cast members of the Bravo series since premiering in 2008. She remained on the show for four consecutive seasons before going on hiatus during season 5. She fully rejoined the cast for seasons 9 and 10, starring alongside Burruss, Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Kim Zolciak-Biermann.