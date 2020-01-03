‘People Hate Blackness So Bad’: Singer Ari Lennox Slams Fan Who Compares Her and Teyana Taylor to ‘Rottweilers’

The singer Ari Lennox recently responded to someone who insulted her looks on Twitter, as well as Teyana Taylor’s.

Evidently, the Twitter user wanted to start off the new year with a little negativity by dissing both artists.

Ari Lennox (left) responded to someone who made a negative comment about the physical features of both her and Teyana Taylor (right). (Photos: David Becker/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images, Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images)

“Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor’s ability to have dangerously high sex appeal while simultaneously looking like rottweilers will always amaze me,” the guy wrote.

The Washington, D.C., singer, who’s signed to J. Cole‘s Dreamville label, responded that same day and wrote, “People hate blackness so bad.”

She then followed that tweet up with another message and encouraged parents to instill pride in their children when it comes to their black features.

“Moms and Dads please love on your beautiful black children,” she wrote. “Tell them they’re beautiful constantly. Tell them Black people are beautiful. Tell them black features are beautiful.”

Lennox also addressed comments about her physical features last month when others insulted her.

“How many times will y’all come for my black nose?” she tweeted on December 9. “It will never tf go anywhere. Y’all are disgusting and the reason people self medicate and get surgery. Just f–kin stop.”

And back in August, the “Shea Butter Baby” artist spoke to Buzzfeed about her features and said they give her a feeling of strength.

“Rocking my natural nose, hair and skin, that makes me feel so empowered, because there’s so many people out there that would rather me not do that,” she explained. “I refuse to change for them. Knowing that I can encourage someone else to rock their natural self really empowers me as well.”

Under the tweet where Lennox said that “people hate blackness,” she received plenty of kind words from others who said she’s naturally beautiful.

“You and Teyana are gorgeous, tf are they talking about,” one person tweeted.

“I’m so sorry u had to see that foolishness,” tweeted another.

“Getting called ugly by the same folks who be ‘pro-black’ and ‘woke’ never ceases to amaze me,” a third person wrote.

Eventually, Taylor saw Lennox’s response to that male Twitter user and wrote, “No lies detected.”

At the same time, others called the guy a mean jerk who lacks taste but said it’s possible that he could give such an opinion without being anti-black.

In fact, the Twitter user himself responded to the backlash after many came down on him.

“This is one of the funniest things to me, because she was like the 2nd person to even see it,” he wrote about Lennox. “So she’s out there searching her own name on Twitter, sifted through thousands of positive tweets, engaged with mine, now she crying and calling me anti black.”

But that didn’t stop people from heavily insulting the guy, and people are still leaving all kinds of comments on his page.