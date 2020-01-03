‘Oh You Wildin’: Alexis Skyy Puts Her Heavy Clappas on the ‘Gram in Scanty Bikini, and Fans Lose Control

Alexis Skyy is leaving little to the imagination, and fans can’t get enough.

The 25-year-old former “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star shared a super thick thirst trap that left social media users lusting. She took to Instagram on New Year’s Day and posted a photo of herself wearing a tiny Fendi bikini while posing atop a yacht.

Skyy’s scanty attire displayed her cleavage, flat tummy and bodacious curves. One of the images she uploaded showed her posing with her derriere toward the camera as she held up the back up her bikini bottoms.

Alexis Skyy. @alexissyy_/Instagram

Tooting her own horn, Skyy captioned her post “What’s big sweetie 🥰🥰.” She received over 78,000 likes on her page and a wave of comments.

“This lady so pretty 😍 a f–kin baddie to the fullest you look queen 🇯🇲 happy new year”

“A jamaican who love Money wow mami mera wow 😍 u really got the perfect body”

“Oh you really wildin 😭🔥 tell them I said they can’t have you bae u mine 😍 my wife 4L”

“Fendi prints all yo bathin suit yo style is so unique- Gunna 😍 you too bad ma 🍆”

A few fans, however, took jabs at Skyy’s curvaceous physique and accused her undergoing plastic surgery.

“That’s how I’m going to look after plastic surgery,” one fan wrote. “Blewed up”

Another added, “Her body isn’t goals it’s fake af.”

Alexis Skyy. (Photo: @alexisskyy/Instagram)

In April, the 25-year-old mother of one came under fire for supposedly enhancing her physical appearance. She was spotted vacationing at the Jamaican Carnival, where she decided to rock a skimpy samba costume that exposed quite a bit of her body.

More than a few folks blasted Skyy at the time on her seemingly curvier physique and accused her of getting cosmetic work done to her body. However, the model rebutted critics and replied, “No I just gained weight … trying to loose it.”

Not long after giving birth to her daughter Alaiya Grace in January 2018, a special-needs child she shares with rapper Fetty Wap, Skyy did admit to having her breasts surgically done. She has yet to address whether she surgically enhanced her buttocks or hips.