‘Excuse Me’: Steve Harvey’s Deep Chat with Grandson Derails After Fans Get Distracted By This

The Harvey’s just can’t get enough of their 1-year-old grandson Ezra Harvey.

On Dec. 29, Steve Harvey’s wife, Marjorie Harvey uploaded a video of her husband and joining in on their grandson’s bath time. The clip starts off with the toddler bathing in his grandparents’ luxurious copper bathtub.

Ezra Harvey and Steve Harvey. @marjorieh_hrvey/Instagram

Steve began talking to baby Ezra about where the water comes out, to which the toddler pointed at the tub’s faucet. Marjorie captured the adorable moment on camera and wrote in her caption, “Ezra’s Bath time 😂🥰.”

Fans instantly gushed over the video.

“This is too funny and sweet 😂😍 the cuteness is overloaded too much”

“That baby said, papa I’ve got stuff on my mind. Listen up lol 😂😂 #deepchat”

Other folks got distracted by the Harveys’ luxurious bathtub.

“Chile, *excuse me Ezra while I admire this bathroom.”

“This bathroom is everything…the whole scene is beautiful! God bless you and your family!

“I love love love that tub with the fire behund it, yessss #goals”

“Omg! I would like to have bath time in that bathroom please and thank you. I need a bath like that. You hear me universe? 😩🙌🏾 Lol”

As of late, the talk show host has been delighting in grandfather duties.

He recently spent the holidays with his grandchildren and even shared a post about having to keep his grandsons calm just to have a photo snapped with him. He wrote on Instagram on Saturday, “This is what it takes to get 1 picture in with the boys…..🙄😂 #grandkids #harveyholiday.”

Steve Harvey and his three grandsons (from left) Noah Harvey, Ezra Harvey, and Benjamin “BJ” Raymond II. @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram



But while the comedian enjoys sharing such moments of his kids’ families, the star jokes that he isn’t always the biggest fan of being a grandfather.

“My grandkids, they test me all the time,” he admitted on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last December. “I’m not as happy as most grandparents are. I don’t really get it. … My wife is really into this grandparent thing, so she lets them stay over at the house, and I told her, ‘That’s not how this is supposed to work.’ They supposed to come over and then go home.”