‘I’m Dying Laughing’: Steve Harvey Left in Stitches After He Tries Calming Grandkids Down for a Photo

It’s safe to say Steve Harvey is continuing his comedic ways.

The “Family Feud” host recently spent the holidays with three of his five grandchildren he shares with wife Marjorie and learned the hard way that getting a photo with all three of them wasn’t going to be easy. He took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a chain of pictures that showed his three grandsons turning every direction except toward the camera.

At one point the kids managed to smile for one holiday photo and say “cheese” in sync. A fatigued Harvey released his grandsons from his lap and said in one of his video posts, “There you go, cheese, that’s good, now everybody get out.”

Steve Harvey and his three grandsons (from left) Noah Harvey, Ezra Harvey, and Benjamin “BJ” Raymond II. @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram

He also added in his caption, “This is what it takes to get 1 picture in with the boys…..🙄😂 #grandkids #harveyholiday.”

Fans related to Harvey’s struggle and cracked up in his comments section.

“I am dying laughing 😂😂 you probably took a nap right after that huh Uncle Steve lol”

“Glad to see he’s as normal as the rest of us!! 😂 I’d be happy if I can get 1 pic with my grandson”

” I feel you Steve 😩 this was too cute best grandpa ever let us know how the pics went.”

“The struggle!😍😆 I have one and it’s a struggle! But you gotta love your grand kids like they love you lmao”

But while the comedian enjoys sharing such moments of his kids’ families, the star jokes that he isn’t always the biggest fan of being a grandfather.

Steve Harvey and grandson BJ Raymond. (Photo: @iamkarliraymond/Instagram)

“My grandkids, they test me all the time,” he admitted on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last December. “I’m not as happy as most grandparents are. I don’t really get it. … My wife is really into this grandparent thing, so she lets them stay over at the house, and I told her, ‘That’s not how this is supposed to work.’ They supposed to come over and then go home.”

Before then, Steve explained on his former talk show “Steve” that he had been looking forward to having the house to himself and wife Marjorie Harvey, but their children have continued to bring the couple’s five grandkids to the house.

“I wanna be an empty-nester. Now they come back to the house and they got some more people with ’em,” he said. “They always bring ’em over and drop ’em off. And I’m going, ‘Now, I been talking to my girl all day long. All we been talking about was what was gon’ happen tonight. Then I get to the house and here they is!'”