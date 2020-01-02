‘That Daddy/Daughter Love I Never Had’: Jada Pinkett Smith Sends Bittersweet Message About Will and Willow Smith’s Bond

In a past episode of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk,” Willow Smith spoke of a time when she and her father Will Smith were bumping heads.

It was after Willow’s 2010 single “Whip My Hair” took off, and she was inching closer to being a superstar, which is something she didn’t want to be. Plus, during that discussion, the teen implied that her parents had their own agenda and pushed her.

Jada Pinkett Smith (left) said she feels happy about her daughter Willow Smith (center) having a great relationship with her dad Will Smith (right), although Pinkett Smith never had the same bond with her own father. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

“I definitely had to forgive you and daddy for that whole ‘Whip My Hair’ thing,” said Willow in that 2018 episode. “It was mostly daddy because he was so harsh at certain times. It was a couple of years, honestly. Trying to regain trust for not feeling like I was being listened to or like no one cared how I felt.”

But these days, the 19-year-old’s relationship with her father is much better, and the two appear to be ultra close. And it’s something that Pinkett Smith acknowledged in a recent Instagram post, next to a photo of her daughter sitting on her husband’s lap.

“That daddy/daughter love I never had … but it makes my heart smile that Willow does🙌🏾✨,” wrote the actress in the Dec. 29 caption next to the photo.

In that same “Red Table Talk” episode that Willow talked about her dad and their rough patch, Pinkett Smith spoke of her father Robsol Pinkett Jr., who wasn’t in her life as a child and struggled with addiction.

He passed away from an overdose in 2010 after he and the actress began working on their relationship.

And during that discussion, which also included Pinkett Smith’s half-brother Caleb, the actress said she eventually forgave her father for what he put her through.

People left plenty of comments after that episode was released, as they did underneath the actress’s post about Willow and Will.

“Your caption is everything. I know the feeling🙌🏾,” one person wrote.

“Definitely needs to be a topic!” wrote someone else. “I experience that bittersweet feeling seeing my daughter and her dad. 🙏🏽❤️✨”

“Blessed is the man that take care of his own. 👍🤗🤗❤️,” a third person commented.