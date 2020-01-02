Nick Gordon, the Ex-Boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dies at Age 30 From Apparent Overdose

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, passed away on New Year’s Day in Florida at the age of 30, according to reports.

The official cause of death hasn’t been determined yet, but TMZ released a recording of the 911 call, on which an operator said there was a male found unconscious, not breathing with “black stuff” coming out of his mouth.

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, passed away on New Year’s Day 2020 in Florida. (Photo: Shareif Ziyadat / FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Gordon’s brother Jack Walker Jr., who said he spoke to his sibling the night before he passed, told People magazine that he died after having a drug overdose. It was also reported that Gordon was rushed to the hospital before his death.

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Walker Jr. said in a statement. “He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

Reportedly, Brown’s late mother Whitney Houston took Gordon in at the age of 12, and after her death in 2012 he and Brown became a couple.

Brown passed away at the age of 22 in 2015, six months after she was found unconscious in a bathtub. Through an autopsy, it was later revealed that being under the influence of drugs and being submerged in water caused Brown to have brain damage as well as pneumonia, which led to her death.

In 2016, after a civil suit was filed by Brown’s family, Gordon was found legally responsible for his ex’s death and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate. But he was never criminally charged.

Gordon’s attorney Joe Habachy also issued a statement about his client’s passing and said despite his troubled past he was trying to turn things around.

“He worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober, and he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else,” said Habachy on Wednesday. “My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”

On Wednesday, Walker Jr. posted a tribute to his brother on Facebook and wrote, “I love you so much, big brother. I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside. You are with me, and I can feel it.”