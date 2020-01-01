‘We Did It’: Mariah Carey Is Now the First Artist in History to Have a No. 1 Song in Four Different Decades

There’s no doubt that Mariah Carey‘s 1994 single “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has been a holiday staple for many since its release.

And proof of that is the song went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Dec. 21 of this year and currently remains in that top position for the third consecutive week.

Mariah Carey has become the first artist ever to have a No. 1 hit in four different decades. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

So now Carey is the first artist to have a No. 1 song in four different decades since one of her cuts grabbed the top chart position in the ’90s, the 2000s, the 2010s and now 2020. Her most recently released song to go No. 1 is “Touch My Body,” which topped the charts in 2008.

The superstar singer posted a message about the achievement Monday on Instagram but seemingly wasn’t so keen on acknowledging all the time that has passed.

“Yaaaaaaaaay!!! WE. DID. IT. 🐑🎉💖🥳 But…. what’s a decade?” she wrote.

Carey’s fans then congratulated her and gave her all kinds of compliments on Instagram.

“AMAZING!!!! You deserve this and so much more M!‬ ‪So proud of you ❤️,” someone wrote.‬

“Enjoy your holiday and then back to the studio for you 😉😉❤️❤️❤️.”

‬”You SLEIGHED this season!” wrote another fan. “Congrats on everything and THANK YOU for putting so many smiles on people’s faces💖 We LYMAYAEY 😘👸🏼💖.”

“The way you’ve been breaking records & making history since basically your debut and you still are effortlessly,” wrote someone else.

And another Instagram user called Carey a “Timeless queen.”

@mariahcarey/Instagram

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” on Dec. 23 the Long Island, New York, native released a star-studded video for the song, a video that features people like Ciara, Brandy, Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon, Chance The Rapper, and Jermaine Dupri.

Some of the other artists who’ve come close to Carey’s feat by having No. 1 singles in three different decades include Stevie Wonder, who did it in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, Michael Jackson, who also did it in those same three decades, and his sister Janet Jackson, who did it in the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s.