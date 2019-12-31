‘Super Yummy’: Cyn Santana Fans Tell Ex Joe Budden to ‘Come Get’ Her After She Posts Sexy Underwear Pic

It seems Cyn Santana fans never miss an opportunity to bring up Joe Budden whenever she posts a sexy photo.

On Monday afternoon, the “Love and Hip Hop: New York” actress took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of herself dressed scantily. She wore a cropped wet T-shirt with G-string panties as she posed seductively in a bathroom.

Clearly feeling herself, the 27-year-old mother wrote in her caption, “2020 will be da sexy year. Da fearless year 🤞🏽🦄.”

Cyn Santana. @cynsantana/Instagram

Fans not only gawked over her appearance, they also mentioned Budden in her comments.

“Joe better come get his bm b4 I do 🤤 she fine af winner of 2020 already lol”

“The lord is my shepherd and he know what I want !!!! I go to church but ain’t nothin wrong wit cynin “🔥😍

“Joooooooo I’m just trying to sin with Cyn 🤷🏾‍♂️ #cynful”

“Yaaaas!! Come TF thru!!!!🙌 make him miss it sis you looking Super yummy 😍”

Lexington Budden, Cyn Santana, and Joe Budden. (Photo: @cynsantana/Instagram)

Santana’s sexy pic comes days after she and Budden were spotted getting cozy together at their son’s second birthday party.

The former couple threw baby Lexington Budden a festive birthday party nearly two weeks ago, and the podcaster managed to grab a family pic. In the image, baby Lexington smiled big while standing between his parents. Santana and Budden also wore smiles while gazing at their son.

Joe captioned the post “Bday party shenanigans….. that smile is everything.”

Fans instantly questioned the pair’s relationship status.

“Both of em huh? I see what u did there. Does Joe want his old thang back? I believe so.”

“I knew it was just a matter of time before they got back together rooting for Cyn & Joe”

Santana and Budden welcomed their son together on Dec. 15, 2017, a year before getting engaged. However, they called off their engagement sometime this year after infidelity rumors surrounded them. It has not been confirmed if the pair are back together, but they seem to be co-parenting their son at the moment.