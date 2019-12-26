‘Get Your Queen Back’: Joe Budden’s Family Pic with Cyn Santana Leaves Fans with Questions

Joe Budden‘s latest photo with Cyn Santana has fans believing the former couple may have reconciled.

The “Love and Hip Hop: New York” pair came together last week to throw their now-2-year old son Lexington Budden a festive birthday party. Not only did the happy parents post photos of the toddler’s celebration all over social media, Budden managed to grab a family pic.

The retired rapper took to Instagram on Sunday evening and posted a family portrait of of himself, Santana and their son. In the image, baby Lexington smiled big while standing between his parents. Santana and Budden also flashed a smile while gazing at their son.

Cyn Santana ,Lexington Budden, and Joe Budden. @cynsantana/Instagram

The podcaster reflected on the moment and wrote in his caption, “Bday party shenanigans….. that smile is everything. 🙏🏽”

Fans wondered if Budden was referring to Santana’s smile, while also questioning the status of their relationship.

“The ‘I want my family back’ rollout. Get your Queen back Joey. This is so great! ❤️”

“I knew it was just a matter of time before they got back together 🙏🏾💪🏾 rooting for Cyn & Joe”

“Both of em huh? I see what u did there. Does Joe want his old thang back? I believe so.”

“Y’all faked that break up! I knew they were together still. Family is family no matter what ❤️. Love you 2 together Lex is so cute”

(From left) Safaree Samuels, Erica Mena, Cyn Santana, and Joe Budden. (Photo: @joebudden/Instagram)

On Dec. 16, Budden and Santana were spotted watching the premiere of “LHHNY” together at a friend’s house. And a few weeks before that on Nov. 24, the pair sparked rumors they were back together when Budden posted photos of himself and Santana attending Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena’s baby shower.

They were seen holding hands in a video. But neither has confirmed or denied their relationship.

Santana and Joe welcomed their son together on Dec. 15, 2017, a year before getting engaged. However, they called off their engagement sometime this year after infidelity rumors surrounded them. They now seem to be co-parenting.