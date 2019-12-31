‘Skinny Petite Thing’: Reginae Carter Fans Lose Their Minds Over Her New ‘Slim’ Figure

Reginae Carter’s physique is catching a whole lot of attention.

Folks claimed the “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” actress shed some inches off her waist after she shared a recent beauty post. She took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve and uploaded a video of herself flossing her beauty, hair, and petite frame.

Carter sported a black crop top and pants to accentuate her figure. Swinging her hair back and forth in the video, the young actress wrote in her video caption, ” 💣🖤 on the hair ofc❣️”

Reginae Carter. @colormenae/Instagram

Although Carter’s post was intended to highlight her new jet black tresses, fans focused more on her petite size.

“Omg, she’s small! She has slim down. Nae out here glowing and looking gorgeous”

“Okkkkkkk skinty 😍 you look goodt! You still got azz 🍑 I see”

“Looking fye sis 🥵 skinny petite thing 😻 i love dis girl so much brah i just wanna see her win”

“Is it me ? Or did her face and waist get really small ? 😍 def loving this look on your nae. You look goodt! 💯😘”

Reginae Carter @colormenae/Instagram

Around late last year, the young actress decided to revamp her diet and apparently increase her fitness routine, causing her to supposedly lose 10 pounds. Since her weight loss, she’s been going harder than ever in the gym. Her workouts are composed of a lot of cardio, squats and tire flip exercises. Carter also does push sled, box jumps and more, according to fitness videos shared to her Instagram page.

Not only has she been focused on her health, she’s been stepping out of her father and mother’s shadows and paving a way for herself in the entertainment industry. She landed a role in Lifetime film “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta” which premiered in June. The star wrote via Instagram at the time, “I just wanna cry !! Mama and daddy, I made it !! Everybody make sure you guys watch #prideandprejudiceatlanta on @lifetimetv June 1st.”

She’s also recently starred in TV One’s new holiday film “Dear Santa, I Need a Date,” which premiered on Dec. 8.