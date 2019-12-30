‘It’s Still Love’: ‘M2M’ Star Quad Webb Breaks Down After Learning Ex Dr. G Still Asks About Her

It seems there still may be feelings between former “Married to Medicine” couple Quad Webb and Dr. Gregory Lunceford.

Although the couple finalized their divorce earlier this fall, it doesn’t mean their feelings for each other have gone away completely. During the “M2M” reunion special that aired on Sunday evening, host Andy Cohen asked the cast about Webb’s ex-husband.

Dr. Simone Whitmore spilled the beans and announced Dr. Lunceford had a very “attractive girlfriend.” Her husband Cecile Whitmore, however, revealed that Dr. G frequently asks about his ex-wife despite their differences.

Quad Webb-Lunceford and Dr. Gregory Lunceford attend the “Married To Medicine” season 2 premiere at Shout Lounge on April 3, 2014, in Atlanta. (Photo: Moses Robinson/Getty Images)

“Dr. G is doing well. He still talks about Quad all the time,” said Cecil. “Even as the divorce is final, he still talks about it all the time. You can hear the sincerity that he wished things could have worked out.”

After sitting backstage and listening to Whitmore speak, Webb became emotional and broke down in tears.

Although she didn’t expound on her emotions, viewers expressed mixed opinions to Webb’s reaction.

“I believe it’s still love between them despite their divorce 😩,” said one Twitter user. “I think they still do love each other and should of worked things out.”

Another added, “When #quad teared up looking at @CecilCWhitmore talk about Dr g…did u feel it? I didn’t. She did not want dr g, kids anything related to marriage she wants to be a celebrity. #Married2Med #faketears.”

“Someone please tell me why Quad is crying hearing Dr. G had moved on,” someone else commented. “I’m confused because she really wanted the divorce which I understood from her perspective.”

#Married2Med someone please tell me why Quad is crying hearing Dr. G had moved on. I’m confused because she really wanted the divorce which I understood from her perspective. — LaBrena Friend (@LabrenaFriend) December 30, 2019

On Oct. 4, a final judgment and decree was ordered in the Fulton County Superior Court case after Webb and Lunceford reached an agreement in their split. The declaration was made more than a year after the “Sister Circle” host initially filed to divorce her psychiatrist husband in May 2018, spelling an end to their six-year marriage.

They have no children together.

Webb would go on to confirm to “M2M” that she and her ex-husband no longer communicate with each other, saying she wished him nothing “but the best.”