‘Love On That Beautiful Black Queen’: Steve Harvey’s Couple Pic With Marjorie Harvey Warms Fans Hearts

Usually when Steve Harvey posts one of his motivational messages, they get massive attention, which was shown a couple of weeks ago when he shared a story about getting his first TV job.

And the same applies to a holiday photo that Steve sent earlier this week that shows him and his wife Marjorie Harvey. Because the pic has been liked well over 150,000 times since it’s been shared.

Steve Harvey (left) posted a holiday photo that showed him kissing his wife Marjorie Harvey (right), and people seemed to be touched by it. (Photo: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

The “Family Feud” host can be seen in the picture bending over and kissing his wife while she sits on a couch. There’s a gigantic Christmas tree in the background with huge red and gold ornaments, with a bunch of presents underneath.

Steve is sporting a red striped shirt and light-colored pants in the pic, while Marjorie is in a red checkered top and black pants.

“Wishing Everybody A Merry Christmas ! #harveyholiday,” wrote the talk show host in the caption.

@iamsteveharveytv/Instagram



Out of the over 1200 comments that were left, people said how much they enjoyed seeing the pair show affection and how much they love taking peeks into their union through social media.

There were others who commented on the enormous tree and how the house was decorated in the background.

“I love Steve! I been waiting on him and @marjorie_harvey to post all day!!!!! Couple goals 🥅,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Yes! Love on that beautiful Black Queen! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 She deserves it!!!!!” another person commented.

“Did you steal the tree from Rockefeller Plaza?🤩” someone else asked. “Haha…plush Holiday vibes Big Bro.”

And another person just wrote “My favorite couple” about the Harveys.

Steve also shared a video of himself trying to take a photo with his grandchildren that people also seemed touched by. The clip shows the 62-year-old trying to get the three young boys to smile by moving and bouncing around, but it didn’t appear to work.

“This is what it takes to get 1 picture in with the boys…..🙄😂 #grandkids #harveyholiday,” Steve captioned the video.