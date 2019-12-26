Teenage ‘Powerhouse’: Marsai Martin to Produce Yet Another Project for Universal at Just 15 Years Old

At this rate, “Black-ish” actress Marsai Martin could be the biggest producer in Hollywood by the time she’s in her 20s.

Because according to The Hollywood Reporter, the 15-year-old is producing a new comedy film titled “Queen” through her company Genius Productions.

Marsai Martin is producing a new project for Universal at just 15 years old, and people are blown away by it. (Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images)

There’s no word as to what it will be about, but Camila Blackett, known for writing on shows like “Newsroom” and “Fresh Off the Boat,” will pen the screenplay.

Earlier this year, Martin signed a first-look deal with Universal and became the youngest person to do so.

And she already has the film “Little” under her belt as a producer, which stars Issa Rae and Regina Hall. Reportedly, it grossed $40.6 million at the U.S. box office.

Plus, Martin will star in and produce a film based on “Amari and the Night Brothers,” a novel by author B.B. Alston. The story surrounds a Black girl who finds out she has magical powers, and the actor Don Cheadle is also one of the producers.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, Martin posted news of the new “Queen” project and said it’s just a part of her busy lifestyle as an artist and producer.

“Never not creating. 2020 is about to be one crazy year,” she wrote on Instagram.

Underneath the teen’s post, her followers mentioned how blown away they are by her accomplishments, and many said they expect big things from her.

“oooo girl you are a powerhouse at 15!” one person wrote.

“This Girl Is On 🔥 ❤️📚😍,” wrote another fan.

“I’m in awe of your passion and drive at such a young age. Your future is limitless,” a third person relayed.

And another wrote, “You been a star! Now you are shining a light on so many others as well. So proud of you!”