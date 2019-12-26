‘Sing Ace’: Kandi Burruss Puts Ace in the Recording Booth, and Fans Love It

“Kick off your shoes and relax your feet,” because Ace Tucker is on the beat. It appears that “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality diva Kandi Burruss is preparing her 3-year-old son to be the next musician in the family.

Burruss took photos of her adorable toddler in the studio with headphones on to lay down a track or two.

“I had my baby @acetucker in the studio recording yesterday!” Burruss captioned the photos. “He loved it & he did such a great job!”

Fans gushed in the comments, cheering Tucker on in the studio.

“So cute yesss, Ace is singing 😍❤️❤️.”

“Sing Sing Sing Ace. GOD BLESS!!!!!! A. T. Georgia.”

“AWWWW. YEA START HIM EARLY! #CantBeatTheAce 💯.”

“@kandi A star in the making 💛 #handsome.”

“Okay. Ace about to drop some bars ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️.”

“I sure hope he will sing as he grows up. He’s so adorable, and we need a singer from you 🙆.”

While fans are looking for Tucker to be the hottest MC or singer in the next generation, Tucker might follow the path of a basketball player.

On August 25, 2018, Burruss uploaded a video of her then 2-year-old son shooting hoops.

“My Acey Pooh has some skills! #2yrOldBaller @acewellstucker 🏀♠️,” Burruss captioned the video.

Tucker jumped up and down for joy after he made the ball into the basket. The young baller received tons of praise from fans on his hooping skills.

“1 Sec left on the shot clock! He shoots, he scores! 🤣.”

“Yea, Ace with the game-winning shot!!!!!! MVP for sure ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Ace at the playoffs, oh, and he makes the money shot!!!!! Yayayayay there pandemonium everywhere 🙌🏾😂❤️ @kandi.”

One fan even went on to compliment Tucker’s ability to be well-rounded.

“This Baby Is Truly Gifted All The Way Around 👑🤓👶🏽.”

Whether it is shooting hoops or rocking the mic, one thing’s for sure, Burruss and husband Todd Tucker gave birth to a gifted child.

Maybe his little sister Blaze Tucker, born Nov. 22, will follow suit in the basketball or music department.