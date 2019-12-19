‘They Still In Love’: Fans Speculate Cyn Santana and Joe Budden Are Reconciled After They Watch ‘LHHNY’ Season Premiere Together

It looks like Cyn Santana and Joe Budden may be back on good terms.

The pair have been spending quite a bit of time together, although they called it quits earlier this year. On Tuesday afternoon, a video surfaced of Budden and Santana watching the “Love and Hip Hop: New York” season premiere together, which aired on Monday, Dec. 16.

They lounged in the living room together, rewatching the scene of Santana confronting Budden about cheating. Both were dressed casually in sweatpants and T-shirts. The video of the former couple was apparently recorded by Budden’s podcast co-host Jamil “Mal” Clay.

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana watch Love and Hip Hop: New York Season 10 Premiere together.

Fans immediately speculated Budden and Santana were back together.

“They still in love! I love Joe and Cyn together I really want to see them work things out 😍😊”

“So are they business partners/parents? Very cute for there child to see them chill together. I hope they make it work”

“Because it’s fake 😂 They watching it like the premiere of a movie , she smiling and all”

“Hopefully he has grown up! And will treat any woman he’s with like he wants to be treated 😏. They’re prob back together tho”

This isn’t the first time Budden and Santana were seen together since their split.

On Nov. 24, the pair sparked rumors they were back together when Budden posted photos of himself and Santana attending Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena‘s baby shower. They were seen holding hands in a video. But neither one of them has confirmed or denied their relationship.

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana. (Photo: @joebudden/Instagram)

In October, Santana spoke with Tiffany Pollard on her show “Brunch With Tiffany” and confirmed her breakup with Budden.

“We didn’t decide on anything. I did what was best for my mental health, for my peace and for me and my son,” she explained. “Basically, let’s just say that I’m probably the happiest that I’ve ever been and that was probably the best decision I’ve made in my entire life in the 26 years I’ve been living on this earth,” added Santana. “The best decision I made was leaving that relationship. And my son and I are amazing.”

As of now, both Santana and Budden are co-parenting their nearly 2-year-old son Lexington Budden.