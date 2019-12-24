‘This is Sweet!’: 50 Cent Lauded After He Grants Son’s Christmas Wish by Buying Out Toys R Us Store

Rapper 50 Cent is granting wishes this holiday season, and his 7-year-old son Sire Jackson topped the “nice” list.

The “I Get Money” rapper showed up and showed out for his young son this weekend when he shut down one of the only two remaining Toys R Us stores — this one in the New York suburb of Paramus, New Jersey — for a special shopping experience for his kid. 50 posted video of their exciting time on Instagram, where fans were ready to crown him Father of the Year.

“SIRE’s TOYS R US, we lit 🔥happy holidays,” he captioned the minute-long clip, showing the youngster perusing shelves lined with the latest toys and gadgets. There was even a custom logo with Sire’s name and face that read “Sire’s Toys R Us.”

“You can have whatever you see,” 50 tells his son. “All of it is yours, really, so you might as well pick out whatever you want, right?”

Sire happily agrees, and two continue their holiday shopping spree.

The heartwarming video racked up more than 580K views online, and garnered plenty of praise from fans choked up by the sweet father-son moment.

“You did that five,” actor and writer Jackie Long commented.

“Happy Holidays! And what you did for your son was lit 🔥🔥💯,” another user chimed in.

One fan was awestruck by the gesture, writing: “This is some boss ass sh-t.”

“Makes a kid feel very special when a father makes a whole day about them,” someone else agreed, adding: “It wasn’t just about the money… it was the time he spent with his son. Kids know when a Dad works a lot. This was very sweet!”

Earlier this month, 50 seemed surprised to learn his 7-year-old had jotted down more than a few items on his Christmas wish list. In fact, Sire said he wanted “the whole store.” The rapper apparently made some magic happen and did what he had to do to make his son’s wish come true.

Amid the celebratory reactions, however, were those who couldn’t help but mention 50’s estranged son Marquise Jackson, 22. Some were quick to note the relationship the rapper has with each of his sons, suggesting Sire is the favorite.

“50 other son punching the air rn💀,” one fan wrote.

“Marquise is crying in the car right now ✌🏾😂✌🏾,” another commented. “He shed a tear when he sees the bond with sire🤏🏾”

Others weren’t feeling the criticism and blasted trolls for souring the sweet moment. One user opined: “I don’t understand why people take a dope ass Magical moment like this & mention @50cent other son. How corny is that its about his lil son bih. I’m sure 50 still love & care for his oldest why bring that negative feeling to this wonderful family moment !!!!!!!!”

In the end, all went well and Sire gave Toys R Us mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe a great big hug.

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy last year and closed all of its stores. Two much smaller pop-up stores have emerged since then, one in Houston and the other in the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, where 50 took young Sire this past weekend.

