‘Sis Got a Whole New Face’: Fans React to ‘Married to Medicine’ star Mariah Huq’s Nearly Unrecognizable Face

While fans are gearing up for the “Married to Medicine” reunion that is sure to serve up all of the season’s tea and looks, Mariah Huq‘s latest photo from behind the scenes has fans shook .

Though the much anticipated reunion has yet to air, fans have gotten a sneak peek at the cast — Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Heavely Kimes, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Quad Webb, Toya Bush-Harris, Buffie Purselle, Contessa Metcalfe, and Huq — decked out in diamonds and jaw-dropping gowns, it’s that latter’s appearance that has drawn the most attention.

Mariah Huq. @therealhousewivesofatlanta/Instagram

Huq looks stunning in a fuchsia gown with a plunging V-neck, a slimmer figure and her face beat for the gods. Still, fans were taken aback by one feature … her nearly unrecognizable face.

“Facetuned is a understatement, I still don’t believe it’s her 🤦🏾‍♀️”

“Beautiful but sis got a whole new face”

“Who put Mariah wig on a Quad/Toya hybrid? Who???”

Huq isn’t the first Bravo reality TV star to come under scrutiny for debuting a new face. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Nene Leakes has endured her share of fan commentary over her nose, new teeth, and her overall revamped look.

“She cut her original face up and you calling her pretty 😒”

“Money can buy you a totally different face and body!”

Despite fans constantly accusing Leakes of tweaking her looks with plastic surgery and using a heavy hand when editing her photos, Leakes has only publicly admitted to a few procedures. In 2010 she confirmed to having her nostrils taken in on the sides, has smaller breast implants installed, got a breast lift and liposuction around her waist. She later told Andy Cohen in a 2016 interview that she went back under the knife to have cartilage moved in her nose.

New face or not, all eyes will be on the upcoming “Married to Medicine” reunion as they recap some of the season’s biggest moments.