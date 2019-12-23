‘Quads on 10’: Joseline Hernandez Serves ‘Leg Goals’ With This ‘Fuego’ Snapshot

If there’s one asset Joseline Hernandez is known for, it’s her killer legs.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” star blessed the internet with a portrait of her admirable beauty and curvaceous figure. She took to Instagram on Friday evening and posted a photo of herself wearing a black tulle dress while posing in front of a graffiti mural.

The ensemble she donned showed off her toned arms and killer gams. Clearly feeling herself, Hernandez captioned her post, “Puerto Rican princess in this b–ch 🥰😍.”

Joseline Hernandez. @joseline/Instagram

The television personality racked up several compliments on her beauty and the lower half of her body.

“Fuego! Quads 👏🏽👏🏽🔥 okay Puerto Rican princess them legs are to die for”

“Omg you look like a Barbie Quads are on 10! You look amazing mami 😍🙌🏼 serving straight leg goals bae”

“Shes back 💕 yesss legs 🔥 thought u was a Barbie doll. I f–king love you. You so damn sexy”

“Girl.. them legs are toned!! 😍😍❤️ uh’ Real Life Size Barbie so beautiful loving the look”

Joseline Hernandez. (Photo: @joseline/Instagram)

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star caused quite a bit of chatter lately on social media after appearing in the new trailer for the third season of “LHHMIA.”

Hernandez initially left the “LHHATL” franchise in 2017 after starring on the show for six seasons. She claimed the show’s producer, Mona Scott-Young, kept trying to portray her in a negative light after consistently playing old fight clips of her.

“I quit the show, so now you wanna run back these plays that I did 3 years ago,” Hernandez said in 2017 in a now-deleted Instagram clip. “What you trynna down play me for? I’m a mother…what’s goo with you? You mad because you owe money and ya’ll on some bulls–t.”

Nevertheless, viewers will get a chance to watch Hernandez make her grand return to television on Monday, Jan. 6, when “LHHMIA” premieres on VH1. Her Zeus network streaming show is also slated to premiere on television in January 2020.