‘You Bad Bad’: Toya Wright Leaves Fans in Awe of Her Stunning Appearance

The always gorgeous and newly engaged Toya Wright attended a holiday party with friend and “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta“ cast mate Rasheeda Frost, and although both women stunned fans, it was Wright who left them awestruck.

Dressed in all black, Wright had on tights, a blouse, a fur coat that fell to her waist and over-the-knee heeled boots. As an accessory she adorned her left hand with her enormous diamond engagement ring and carried a small black snakeskin clutch.

Even without the flair of a colorful outfit, heads turned and fans swooned over her beauty.

“Come thru fur✨”

“Girl you Bad Bad ❤️😍”

“You so fly! 🔥🔥”

“Awwwww shit let the fashion begin❤️”

Wright, 36, shares 21-year-old daughter Reginae Carter with her first husband rapper Lil Wayne, and 2-year old Reign Rushing with her fiancé Robert “Red” Rushing.

The “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” star announced her engagement Nov. 27 on social media with a photo of herself flashing her ring as she looked back at her beau.

She captioned the photo, “Yes! Yes! And Yes! For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be.”

This will be the third marriage for Wright, who was married to music producer Micky “Memphitz” Wright from 2011 to 2016. Prior to her new engagement, Wright said her two failed marriages left her hesitant to try her hand at love again.

Yet the bliss that radiates from within proves that the love shared between Wright and Rushing helped heal her past relationship traumas and make way for a future together.

From her friends, family, and fans, it seems Wright has no shortage of support.

“Yaaaaas when u find him or her you hold on to em 🖤👑”

“When it’s real it’s real 🥰”