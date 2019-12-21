Who Wore It Best: Cardi B Faces Off with Apryl Jones in This $1,000 Printed Blazer

Cardi B isn’t afraid of color and it shows in her unique style and beauty choices, but it looks like she may have some competition in “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Apryl Jones.

The “Money” MC and Lil Fizz‘s girlfriend both sported a $1,000 Valery Kōvalska printed blazer. Cardi rocked hers first at the Swisher Sweets Awards red carpet in April 2019 while Jones rocked hers during the “LHHH” reunion, which premiered this month.

Cardi paired her blazer with matching pants, cotton candy-colored hair, and nude heels.

Jones opted out of the pants as it appears she wore her blazer as a dress with simple black YSL strap heels for $995. Her hair was styled in a side bubble ponytail.

Cardi B at the Swisher Sweets Awards and Apryl Jones at the “LHHH” reunion taping. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images, Instagram @apryljones)

Jones posted an Instagram photo of her fit Dec. 9, while at the “LHHH” reunion taping.

“The type of s– that needs no caption 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥,” she wrote.

(Photo: Apryl Jones/ @AprylJones Instagram)

Fashion Bomb Daily posted the “Love and Hip Hop” stars side by side.

“Cardi B. Looks better with pants.”

“People are just saying Cardi because Apryl has become so disliked, but it’s obvious she styled this best.”

“I don’t like Apryl’s hair, but I like the more simple approach she took with the outfit.”

“Apryl did ThAt👌🏼 From Head 2 Toe🤷🏻‍♀️😍.”

“Definitely, Cardi 😂🔥.”

“Y’all joking 🙃 right 🙄 @iamcardib 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Some fans voted for both, but it seems as though the majority of commentators thought Jones styled her look the best.

This isn’t the first time, the “Clout” performer was caught in the same outfit as another celebrity. The rapper also battled it out with Ciara in a Chanel white ‘Cotton Canvas’ buttoned-down crop top from their spring-summer 2019 collection.

Here’s what fans had to say about Cardi and Ciara’s looks:

“Cardi absolutely slayed this look .”

“Ciara always looks so classy and beautiful .”

“@iamcardib Ur the queen of fashion and u always keep it real and ur mega awesome .”

“Ciara are very beautiful & always a mood .”