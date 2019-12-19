‘Champs Train With Champs’: Serena Williams and Mike Tyson Send the Internet Into a Frenzy With Their Boxing Workout Together

One is considered to be the greatest professional tennis player of all time by many. The other was one of the most intimidating boxing champions, who secured his first heavyweight title at just 20 years old.

We’re talking about Serena Williams and Mike Tyson, who were seen in a video training together. The clip, which TMZ says was filmed in Florida, shows the boxing legend teaching Williams how to throw a punch combination. And she does it with a lot of force on the heavy bag while Tyson holds it.

Serena Williams (left) was seen being taught how to box by Mike Tyson (right), and people on the Internet loved it. (Photos: Tim Clayton/Corbis Sport via Getty Images, Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The tennis star also lets out a few noises as she throws the punches, which makes it seem like she’s hitting the bag with all her might. Williams shared the video Thursday on her Instagram page, and you can see camera people in the background filming everything.

“Preseason just got really real @miketyson #mouratogloupreseason,” the mother of one captioned the clip.

Tyson also shared the video to his Instagram page, along with a still photo of himself and Williams facing each other with boxing gloves on. “I don’t want to get in the ring with this GOAT @serenawilliams much love and respect,” he wrote next to the pic.

@miketyson Instagram

After the video surfaced, both Tyson and Williams’ pages were flooded with various comments, and people said they loved seeing both legends together.

“Champs train with Champs,” one person wrote on Williams’ page.

“Damn Mike taking those hits… Serena is a beast❤️,” another person stated.

“Nobody better mess with Serena 💪💪💪💪😍😃💖🌹,” a third comment read.

And on Tyson’s page someone wrote,

“You both are the G. O. A. T. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽.”

Then another person simply wrote, “Wow legends!!”

The video that Williams posted received over a half a million views in just three hours, and Tyson’s clip was viewed over 1 million times in 16 hours.