‘How U Aging Backwards?’: Toya Wright Turns Back the Hands of Time With Beauty

Toya Wright posted an Instagram photo of herself that a lot of folks commented on. And many of the reactions had to do with how youthful people said the 36-year-old looks.
Nearly a 105,000 liked the pic in all, which was posted on Sunday, Dec. 15. And it shows Wright in a black one-piece with a stylish pink top. She’s also wearing long, straight black hair that’s parted down the middle.
People definitely liked the outfit and let the mother of two know about it. But a good number also commented on her physical features and wanted to know how she’s able to look so youthful.
“We need the skin routine ASAP,” someone wrote.
“How are u aging BACKWARDS TEE!??😍😍😍,” wrote another.
“You looking stunning🧡💯,” a third person let Wright know.
“Don’t nothing about you look like you have a 21 year old daughter ! 😍❤️❤️,” wrote someone else, bringing up Reginae Carter, whom Wright had with her ex Lil Wayne.
The reality star and businesswoman also shared a photo of herself in the same outfit where posed with her baby daughter Reign Rushing. In that pic, the little one had on a polka dot jacket and polka dot pants, with pink boots. She was sporting her own tiny purse too.
People definitely had a lot to say about the baby and how adorable they found her in the photo.
“Reign is so cute!!🎀💕💖💝,” one of Wright’s followers wrote.
“Reign has her dad entire face so gorgeous❤️❤️,” wrote another, mentioning Wright’s fiancé Robert Rushing.
“So precious and cute,” someone else wrote about the photo with Reign.