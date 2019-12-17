‘They Been F–kin’: ‘LHHH’ Fans Blast Apryl Jones and Fizz for Lying About the Timeline of Their Romance

For months, Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz denied their romantic involvement with each other, which left “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” viewers with several unanswered questions.

In 2018, reports claimed Jones and Fizz were dating, although they both denied the rumors. After keeping their relationship covert, the couple eventually confirmed their love on the show and assured fans they were serious.

Lil Fizz and Apyrl Jones. (Photo: VH1 screen grab)

However, during part 2 of “LHHH’s” reunion special on Dec, 16, cast mates and fans were curious to know just when did Jones and Fizz began dating. One of the couple’s cast mates, singer Teairra Mari, claimed a source of hers said Fizz and Jones started dating nearly two years ago.

“Somebody said that you guys were hugged up at a hookah bar maybe like a year or two ago,” Mari said during the reunion. “It just sounds weird that they saw that, and now it’s this.”

Jones denied Mari’s claims and said she was dating other people two years ago. Fizz chimed in and said he and Jones never placed a title on their romance in the beginning. They apparently took their relationship slow and wanted to see where things would go.

The mother of two also confirmed she and Fizz “were friends” before getting into a relationship, but she refused to give fans a specific time period of them dating.

“LHHH” viewers called malarkey on Jones and Fizz’s comments, accusing them of lying about the timeline of their romance.

“So basically they started out fu–in on the low & ended up liking it & each other & put a title on it 😩 ok we get it with y’all lying asses! 🤷🏽‍♀️”

“I was dating people 2 years ago” yea, and one of those ppl was Fiz. Why can’t they just be real. They lied this long smh. They don’t want omarion to know”

“They been f–king lol 😂 just gone lie about it. This is the definition of clownism. They both dead ass wrong, and obviously can’t be trusted.”

The pair’s relationship is apparently an issue because Jones is the ex-girlfriend of Fizz’s B2K band mate and childhood friend Omarion Grandberry, whom she shares two children with.

Grandberry and Jones split in 2016. They share two children — son Megaa Omari Grandberry, 5, and daughter A’mei Kazuko Granberry, 3.