Oh No: Michelle Williams Says She Was ‘Electrocuted’ While Competing on ‘The Masked Singer’

It was revealed earlier this month that Michelle Williams was the person in the butterfly costume on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”

Then, after her time was over, the former Destiny’s Child member said it was the first time all year she sang in front of a crowd, and the show gave her a new burst of inspiration to keep on performing.

Michelle Williams talked about being zapped by an electric shock while on “The Masked Singer.” (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The love and support Williams received from viewers afterwards helped her with confidence, too, something she’s been battling with for some time.

“Vocally, I was not a favorite in the group and that stuck with me,” she told Billboard earlier this month about being in Destiny’s Child.

The 40-year-old also discussed her time on the show, Thursday, Dec. 12, while being a guest co-host on “Entertainment Tonight.” And she talked about nearly getting injured on stage.

“Did y’all know I got electrocuted?” Williams asked ET’s Kevin Frazier. “During dress rehearsal, I’m standing on the platform, and they’re trying to have CO2, the smoke come out.”

She then said the smoke was supposed to deploy at a certain time but that didn’t happen. Then as something short-circuited on stage, it came out unexpectedly and the sheer force of everything split open the boot the singer was wearing.

“All I know is I looked down at my shoe, and the thing could talk,” Williams told Frazier.

This month Williams is starring in the play “Snow White Christmas” from Dec. 13 to 22 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. She’s taking on the role of the Wicked Queen during her stint, which really seemed to surprise Frazier.

“I have never seen you be evil,” he told Williams.

“Oh my gosh, my exes say differently, but it’s OK,” she answered. “I’m just playing. Well, I don’t know, one or two might say [I was evil].”