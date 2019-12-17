Meghan McCain Tweets Defiant Response After Heated Exchange with Whoopi Goldberg Leaves Audience Gasping, Co-Hosts Stunned

It was a moment loyal watchers of “The View” described as must-see TV.

Co-host Meghan McCain refused to utter a peep for the remainder of the segment on the popular daytime talk show after moderator and veteran panelist Whoopi Goldberg called her out for her bratty behavior.

Meghan McCain refused to say another word Monday after co-host Whoopi Goldberg scolded her on air. (Photo: The View / video screenshot)

The ladies, joined by co-stars Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Abby Huntsman, were discussing impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump when the two locked horns in a heated debate that ended with an icy reprimand from Goldberg.

“Girl, please stop talking,” she quipped as McCain proceeded to talk over her co-hosts. “Please stop talking right now.”

The rebuke drew audible gasps from the audience, and even seemed to take the Fox News alum by surprise. After Monday’s show, McCain took to Twitter to seemingly address the on-air tiff, vowing to not remain quiet.

“Dems and Rs alike need to confront the ugly truth: both parties are failing to be impartial jurors,” she wrote. “I will not be quiet, even if the reality reflects poorly on the entire political establishment. I have a responsibility to speak for the 50% that feels media doesn’t represent them.”

In a follow-up tweet, McCain added: “Pretending half the country doesn’t exist won’t make them disappear. The culture war is real, and Americans who aren’t part of the overwhelmingly anti-conservative media deserve to have their views represented.”

Monday’s debate went downhill when McCain, a staunch conservative, noted that Republicans do not support the impeachment process and argued that prolonging it would only hurt Democrats in the long run.

Behar chided Trump for refusing to testify, while Hostin called out the hypocrisy of Republican senators who voted to convict President Bill Clinton for perjury in his impeachment trial but are now declaring their refusal to do the same for Trump.

“I cannot believe that they would vote to impeach and remove a sitting president for perjuring himself and they would not vote to convict and remove a president who clearly … wanted to use a foreign government for his own personal benefit to impede our very democracy,” she said, drawing applause.

That’s when McCain chimed back in.

“My job here is not to litigate the ethics of it. I’m an ABC political analyst along with being a ‘View’ co-host,” she began. “My job is to analyze the politics of it and —”

As Hostin interjected, McCain asked her to please “let me finish” before rambling on. Goldberg was trying to move things along, but the conservative co-host wouldn’t let her get a word in edgewise, later adding, “Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show ever?”

That’s when Goldberg brought down the hammer, ordering McCain to put a cork in it.

“No problem. I won’t talk for the rest of the show,” she pouted.

“I’m OK with that, if you’re going to behave like this,” Goldberg replied.

The political pundit defended herself against the rebuke, saying she was only trying to offer a “conservative perspective.”

The heated exchange prompted a flurry of reactions online with many cheering Goldberg for finally putting McCain in her place.

“Whoopi sounded exactly like my grandma when she said “You need to stop working my last nerve” and I promise you don’t want to test that tone. Not even in your imagination. Whew,” author Mikki Kendall wrote on Twitter.

At this moment Whoopi was thinking about risking it all #TheView pic.twitter.com/sgd0LfmRGe — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) December 16, 2019

“It’s getting closer and closer to tha moment Whoopi takes her out #TheView,” another chimed in.

Countless other Twitter users agreed, saying it was high time that McCain be scolded.

“Get her Whoopi! Get her!!” one person tweeted. “Why don’t they just get rid of Meghan? She was so rude and disrespectful. Whenever Sunny makes an excellent point, she throws unnecessary tantrums for no reason!”

Watch more in the clip below.