‘She Was Lying’: Video of Kenya Moore Saying People Mistake Her for Beyoncé Resurfaces, and Social Media Goes Off

You never know when something that was said or done in the past will resurface online.

And that’s something the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore is now dealing with. Because during her first season of the show — on season 5 — the former Miss USA winner said she resembles a certain pop star. And that comment has recently popped up, which folks seem to be having a ball with it.

Old footage of Kenya Moore (left) saying she looks like Beyoncé (right) resurfaced, and a lot of people weighed in on it. (Photos: Arturo Holmes/WireImage via Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

“I’m getting my little groceries and everything and finally I’m checking out and the guy goes, ‘Uhm, can I ask you a question? Are you Beyoncé?'” said Moore, while dining with her fellow cast mates.

“Everyday somebody thinks I’m Beyoncé,” she added. “I was at the inauguration and it was like 100 people in line just trying to take pictures of me … wanting my autograph.”

Porsha Williams gave a look of confusion after the comment, then told the camera that Moore doesn’t look like the “Lemonade” singer at all.

Kandi Burruss also seemed to disagree with Moore’s claim, as did Cynthia Bailey. But again, the conversation took place several years ago, and people weighed in on it again this week on Instagram.

“Looool I refuse to believe there’s people that think Kenya looks like Beyoncé,” one person wrote.

“Their faces when she told them she look like Beyoncé,” wrote another.

“When Kenya said everyday somebody thinks she’s Beyoncé I felt that cause everyday I think I’m Beyonce,” a third person stated.

“Kandi’s and Nene’s faces,” wrote a fourth. “Kenya is pretty but didn’t nobody mistake her for Beyoncé. Her and Beyonce two different skin tones she know and they know she was lying.”

But at least one person stuck up for Moore and wrote, “Don’t act like Kenya ain’t beautiful asf though.”