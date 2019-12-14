‘Look at Traci’: Tamar Braxton Posts Throwback Pic of Braxton Sisters in Bikinis, Fans in Awe

Tamar Braxton wowed many with a throwback photo of herself and some of her sisters. She posted it to Instagram on Thursday, and it showed the ladies all dressed in swimsuits.

From left to right, the pic shows Traci Braxton, Tamar, Trina Braxton, as well as Towanda Braxton, and folks had a lot to say about everyone’s svelte figures.

Tamar Braxton posted a throwback photo of herself and sisters, which people had a lot to say about. (Photo: Johnny Louis/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

But first the “Calling All Lovers” singer provided a bit of context to the photo, and she complimented one of her sisters too.

“#tbt me and my sisters at our first mag cover shoot🌟 look at @trinabraxton1 with that Bawdy tho💥,” wrote Tamar next to the photo.

“Don’t hurt them sssiiissss😍😍 #lovethebraxtonsisters,” one of Tamar’s fans wrote underneath.

“The Braxton Badd Body Hotties! 😍🔥,” another person called the ladies.

“Towanda is BODY ALL DAY EARRRday!♍,” a third person stated.

“Look at @therealtracibraxton tho!!!🔥🔥🔥🧡🧡 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” wrote another fan.

Besides those comments, people agreed with Tamar that Trina had a wonderful figure. And many asked why Traci was covered up, since she wore a skirt with her swimsuit.

The photo has already been liked over 43,000 times, with over 550 people who’ve already commented.

Meanwhile, at the same time that Tamar seems to be happy with her boyfriend David Adefeso, her ex-husband Vincent Herbert is going through some legal drama.

According to The Blast, the music producer was sued by Sony in 2017 because the company claims they gave him an advance to find new acts. Herbert was also supposed to pay those funds back with music sales, but Sony claims he never did that.

Herbert hasn’t responded to the suit or shown up to court yet, so he was recently slapped with a default judgement of $3,738,515.93. And he’s in danger of having that amount seized from his music royalties.

A New York judge has set the next court date for Jan. 22, 2020, and Herbert was ordered to be there.

As far as his ex-wife’s photo, people keep leaving comments about how much they love it as well as the Braxton sisters.